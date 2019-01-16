Bailey Seafood
Bailey Seafood
About
Founded

1989

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

251 Breezewood Common
East Amherst, NY 14051

CEO

Michael Kontras

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$226,250 - $381,500

Net-worth Requirement

$34,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$34,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$34,500 - $34,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1%

Financing Options

Bailey Seafood has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

14 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 7

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $226,250 High - $381,500
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
