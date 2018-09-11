Bar Louie
Restaurants and bars
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
4550 Beltway Dr.
Addison, TX 75001
CEO
Tom Fricke
Parent Company
Sun Capital
Initial Investment ⓘ
$763,500 - $3,399,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000 - $10,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $5,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Bar Louie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
Up to 50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours
Classroom Training:
192 hours
Additional Training:
As recommended
Number of Employees Required to Run:
75 - 100