Beauty Supply Outlet
Hair & beauty products; salon services
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
6465 Millcreek Dr., #210
Mississauga, ON L5N 5R6
CEO
Hugh Sawyer
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$229,000 - $290,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Beauty Supply Outlet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll