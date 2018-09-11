Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub
Family sports restaurants
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
5660 W. Cypress St., #A
Tampa, FL 33607
CEO
Chris Elliott
Initial Investment ⓘ
$806,600 - $1,288,125
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.3%
Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
286 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 30