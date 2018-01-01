Benham REO Group
Foreclosed-property sales
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
8410 Pit Stop Ct. N.W., #140
Concord, NC 28027
CEO
Jason Benham
Initial Investment ⓘ
$11,800 - $31,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$5,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$6,500 - $9,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$195/transaction
Benham REO Group offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1