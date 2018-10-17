Ben's Barketplace
Pet health-food stores
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
701 Pleasant Grove Blvd., #120
Roseville, CA 95678
CEO
Sally Romero
Initial Investment ⓘ
$188,550 - $360,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-1%
Ben's Barketplace has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3