Ben's Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1202 W Pike St
Goshen, IN 46526
CEO
Scott Jones
Parent Company
Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchising Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$107,200 - $339,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Ben's Soft Pretzels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
45 hours
Classroom Training:
43 hours