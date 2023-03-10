Peace, Love and Little Donuts

Peace, Love and Little Donuts

Doughnuts and coffee
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$121K - $235K
Units as of 2022
27 3% over 3 years
Founded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2009, Peace, Love and Little Donuts bakes donuts with a range of far-out, funkadelic, and groovy toppings with subtle flavors. An impromptu donut machine purchase by Ron Razete turned out to be the inspiration for the tasty little donuts with which business has become synonymous.

In 2016, Peace, Love and Little Donuts began franchising, and the number of locations has grown to more than 20 outlets across the United States. Many customers may identify with the jazzy but hip donut shops. The franchisor seeks individuals that have a passion for making people happy, following the set business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Peace, Love and Little Donuts Franchise

As a franchise owner, you'll be making and marketing fresh, warm donuts, coffee, and related products from your shop or other approved sites. Donuts by Peace, Love and Little Donuts are uniquely made, then topped up with the franchisor's frostings and toppings for an unforgettable bite.

The company believes that all partners across its franchise network should work hard to deliver these donut flavors as their creator intended. Food items are baked in a traditional sour cream cake style. A customer favorite may be a cake donut with sprinkles of bacon and maple frosting. Buyers also get to see their cakes and donuts being made, and this franchise may enhance your community with 70 types of donuts and other sweet treats.

What Might Make Peace, Love and Little Donuts a Good Choice?

To be part of the Peace, Love and Little Donuts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also need to meet the company set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts has partnered with third-party sources to help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts franchisees may enjoy in-store and online order traffic year-round as part of the definitive baked goods sector. You'll be selling multiple products with others currently being innovated, potentially resulting in various revenue streams for this mid-level overhead cost franchise. 

Peace, Love and Little Donuts requires that you have a minimum of several staff members to efficiently run one unit, and the franchisor offers exclusive territory agreements. The franchisor provides ongoing support and multiple hours of both classroom and on-the-job training.

How to Open a Peace, Love and Little Donuts Franchise

After an initial inquiry form is received and reviewed, you'll get a call from the franchise development director, who will provide you with the company's latest Franchise Disclosure Document alongside a non-disclosure agreement.

You'll be offered a questionnaire to fill, gauging your readiness to own and operate a new Peace, Love and Little Donuts franchise location. Once your suitability is confirmed, the franchisor will invite you to headquarters in Moon Township, Pennsylvania to meet the team and sign a territory application. A franchise agreement signing will follow conversion or build-out for your new store. Staff training with preparation for a grand opening day will commence after that.

Company Overview

About Peace, Love and Little Donuts

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Doughnuts, Baked Goods, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Peace, Love and Little Donuts LLC
Leadership
Marci Razete, Brand Owner
Corporate Address
105 Woodham Rd.
Sewickley, PA 15143
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
27 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Peace, Love and Little Donuts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$121,200 - $235,100
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Peace, Love and Little Donuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Peace, Love and Little Donuts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #5 in Doughnuts in 2022

Top Food Franchises

