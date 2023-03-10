Founded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2009, Peace, Love and Little Donuts bakes donuts with a range of far-out, funkadelic, and groovy toppings with subtle flavors. An impromptu donut machine purchase by Ron Razete turned out to be the inspiration for the tasty little donuts with which business has become synonymous.

In 2016, Peace, Love and Little Donuts began franchising, and the number of locations has grown to more than 20 outlets across the United States. Many customers may identify with the jazzy but hip donut shops. The franchisor seeks individuals that have a passion for making people happy, following the set business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Peace, Love and Little Donuts Franchise

As a franchise owner, you'll be making and marketing fresh, warm donuts, coffee, and related products from your shop or other approved sites. Donuts by Peace, Love and Little Donuts are uniquely made, then topped up with the franchisor's frostings and toppings for an unforgettable bite.

The company believes that all partners across its franchise network should work hard to deliver these donut flavors as their creator intended. Food items are baked in a traditional sour cream cake style. A customer favorite may be a cake donut with sprinkles of bacon and maple frosting. Buyers also get to see their cakes and donuts being made, and this franchise may enhance your community with 70 types of donuts and other sweet treats.

What Might Make Peace, Love and Little Donuts a Good Choice?

To be part of the Peace, Love and Little Donuts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also need to meet the company set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts has partnered with third-party sources to help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts franchisees may enjoy in-store and online order traffic year-round as part of the definitive baked goods sector. You'll be selling multiple products with others currently being innovated, potentially resulting in various revenue streams for this mid-level overhead cost franchise.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts requires that you have a minimum of several staff members to efficiently run one unit, and the franchisor offers exclusive territory agreements. The franchisor provides ongoing support and multiple hours of both classroom and on-the-job training.

How to Open a Peace, Love and Little Donuts Franchise

After an initial inquiry form is received and reviewed, you'll get a call from the franchise development director, who will provide you with the company's latest Franchise Disclosure Document alongside a non-disclosure agreement.

You'll be offered a questionnaire to fill, gauging your readiness to own and operate a new Peace, Love and Little Donuts franchise location. Once your suitability is confirmed, the franchisor will invite you to headquarters in Moon Township, Pennsylvania to meet the team and sign a territory application. A franchise agreement signing will follow conversion or build-out for your new store. Staff training with preparation for a grand opening day will commence after that.