Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
2550 5th Ave., #550
San Diego, CA 92103
CEO
Bonnie Rae
Initial Investment ⓘ
$83,126 - $243,474
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
BeRaediant has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
30-38 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3