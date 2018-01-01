Blocks Pizza
Pizza
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1447 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
CEO
Eugenio Vittoni
Initial Investment ⓘ
$222,050 - $326,550
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Blocks Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours