Blue Ox Axe Throwing
Indoor axe throwing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Blue Ox Axe Throwing
Indoor axe throwing

About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

21 N. Plains Industrial Rd.
Wallingford, CT 06492

CEO

Gerald Ferraro

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$94,442 - $174,500

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

27 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4 - 7

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $94,442 High - $174,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Urban Air Adventure Park

Request Free Info

Pirtek

See More

Brightway Insurance

Request Free Info

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Franchise Articles

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

Roughly 40 percent of women working in the fast-food industry report being sexually harassed at work.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
The Top Food Franchises of 2019

The Top Food Franchises of 2019

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
Do You Have the 5 Characteristics of a Successful Franchisee?

Do You Have the 5 Characteristics of a Successful Franchisee?

Most successful franchisees know there's no such thing as being an absentee owner. Investing in a manager-run business can help them manage their time and their investment.
4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable

Josh York, CEO of Gymguyz, talks about his rise from being a broke 20-something to franchising 265 gyms nationwide.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
7 Tips for Network Marketing Success

7 Tips for Network Marketing Success

A direct-selling expert shares what it takes to start out and make it in this industry.
Devlin Smith | 6 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: May 22nd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing