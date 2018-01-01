The BrickKicker Home Inspection
Residential and commercial inspections, related services
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
849 N. Ellsworth Ave.
Naperville, IL 60563
CEO
Ronald Ewald
Initial Investment ⓘ
$16,750 - $44,550
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,000 - $27,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The BrickKicker Home Inspection offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 to $4,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
up to 2 days
Classroom Training:
up to 10 days