Bio

Len Franckowiak founded the Home Building Institute (HBI), a school that taught about the different facets and trades of home building. One of the courses at HBI, Old House Rehab, dealt with the inspection and analysis of old houses. Realtors would take the class to learn about older homes and would often call on Franckowiak for his insight into the condition of a property. Through these consultations, Franckowiak saw the need for a home inspection service and, with the help of Ronald Ewald, started BrickKicker in 1992.