Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
105 U.S. Hwy. 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
CEO
Corey Winograd
Initial Investment ⓘ
$670,400 - $973,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
BurgerFi has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
129 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
35