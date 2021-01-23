The Buttered Biscuit

Breakfast food trailers
Total Units
2 Yearly Data not available
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$114K - $183K

Company Overview

About The Buttered Biscuit

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food, Food: Quick Service, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2019
Parent Company
The Buttered Biscuit LLC
Leadership
Brian Thomas, Owner

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
# of Units
2

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook Instagram
Corporate Address
214 Dry Mesa Dr.
Grand Junction, CO 81503
Corporate Address: The Buttered Biscuit

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Buttered Biscuit franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$114,250 - $183,200
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Additional Training
Online training, as needed
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Disclaimer
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
