Buy a Franchise

Franchise

Why Franchising May Be the Low-Risk, High-Reward Investment You're Looking For

Building wealth in an unstable economy is already difficult, and with bank failures like Silicon Valley Bank and others, it's getting even tougher. Investors are looking for safer ways to diversify their investment portfolios — and here's why buying into a franchise may be the answer.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement

Want to get out of your franchise agreement? Here are six things to consider

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

7 Essential Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting a Franchise

Starting a franchise requires a hard look in the mirror to decide if you really have the makeup to become an entrepreneur. Start by reflecting on yourself and your goals with these questions.

By David Busker
Franchise

With Company Layoffs Increasing, Here's Why Franchising Is the Next Best Move

Here's why franchise ownership is a great option for recently laid-off employees who want to pursue entrepreneurship as their next step.

By Jeff Brazier

Franchise

How to Evaluate Whether a Franchise Opportunity is Right for You

Buying a franchise is a significant investment, so don't rush the process.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How to go From Aspiring Entrepreneur to Successful Franchisee in 9 Steps

Ready to become a franchise owner? Use this checklist to get started.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

Your Guide to Financing, Planning and Launching Your Franchise

Whether you're a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, here's what the process will look like.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork, and Community. Here are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out

Opening up a franchise? Orangetheory's founder explains four steps to help differentiate yourself in a saturated market.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise

This vital step can make the difference between success or failure in the franchise world.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

Why Get Up And Go Kayaking is a Top New and Emerging Franchise

Justin Buzzi saw an opportunity to create a business offering clear kayak tours, and now he's offering adventurous franchisees the opportunity to jump on board.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

The Top 150 New and Emerging Franchise Brands of 2023

These brands are fresh, new, innovative, and looking for forward-thinkers just like you.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

These Are the Top 200 Global Franchise Brands in 2023

Want to go international? Here are the brands worth buying into right now.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know

Do you know all the options available to you?

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise

I've taken 10 franchises to more than 100 international locations because I know how to spot emerging brands that are primed for success. Here's what I look for.

By Dan Rowe
Franchise

What Is Franchisor Financing? Here's Everything You Need to Know.

You've finally found the right franchise — so now it's time to ask yourself: How are you going to pay for it?

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman