There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
1994
2018 (1 Years)
1306 Bellona Ave.
Lutherville, MD 21093
Richard Huffman
Celebree Holdings
$525,500 - $684,000
$500,000
$100,000
$25,000 - $25,000
7%
to 1%
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
102 hours
18 hours
Online training
25 - 30