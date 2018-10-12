Clean Juice
Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
10000 Twin Lakes Pkwy., #B
Charlotte, NC 28269
CEO
Landon Eckles
Parent Company
Clean Juice
Initial Investment ⓘ
$254,000 - $502,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,500 - $42,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Clean Juice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
72 hours
Classroom Training:
47.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20