ClimbZone Franchising LLC
Climbing-wall family entertainment centers
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
8993 Yellow Brick Rd., #B
Rosedale, MD 21237
CEO
Nico Buik
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,880,324 - $2,997,487
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $700,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
ClimbZone Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
132 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30