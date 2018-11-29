Clothes Bin Franchise
Clothing, shoe, and textile recycling bins
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
3911 S.W. 47th Ave., #903
Davie, FL 33314
CEO
Marc Douglas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$148,145 - $196,285
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$5/bin/wk.
Clothes Bin Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
48-56 hours
Classroom Training:
4 hours