Clothes Bin is a clothing and textile recycling franchise that has developed a semi-absentee process for managing, collecting, distributing, and recycling clothes, shoes, and textiles throughout the U.S. Annually, a typical American will discard dozens of pounds of clothes, shoes, and materials. Most of this waste ends up in landfills, where they occupy unnecessary landfill space.

Partnering with more than 250 schools across the country, Clothes Bin educates the masses on the importance of textile recycling. The franchise also pays the schools for every pound recycled in a bin provided to them. Franchising since 2015, Clothes Bin has over 30 operating units and multiple employees in their headquarters. With absentee ownership allowed, the franchise can be run part-time from a home unit.

Why You May Want to Start a Clothes Bin Franchise

This part-time and semi-absentee ownership franchise may be easy to start, as it requires little equipment to operate. Franchisees who choose Clothes Bin could have more time to spend with their family and do things they love. Clothes Bin may be an ideal opportunity for veterans, firefighters, teachers, entrepreneurs, part-time workers, and anyone looking for a hands-on business.

The company's part-time nature and flexibility also may make it an excellent opportunity for existing franchisees who are willing to diversify and expand their interests into another industry. Prior sales experience is not necessary as a Clothes Bin franchisee. Clothes Bin offers a free training program that equips franchisees with the knowledge required to start and run the business.

What Might Make a Clothes Bin Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Clothes Bin team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for five years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Clothes Bin requirements. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Clothes Bin has third-party sources offering financial aid to franchisees that cater to franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment. However, you may need to meet a different set of requirements to get financial assistance.

As you decide if opening a Clothes Bin franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Clothes Bin franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Clothes Bin Franchise

The first step towards Clothes Bin ownership begins with filling out a simple franchise request form. A Clothes Bin franchise representative may contact you to provide you with additional information about their franchise opportunity after receiving your request.

As you progress through the franchising process, be prepared to speak with current franchisees and franchise executives. Prepare questions for them as you read the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. You may then be asked to attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Davie, Florida.

Should you be granted a Clothes Bin franchise, a suitable territory will be allocated to you, and you'll pay the necessary initial fees. After this, you will participate in the relevant training program and be free to open your Clothes Bin franchise.

Company Overview

About Clothes Bin

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Recycling Brands LLC
Leadership
Marc Douglas, Chairman
Corporate Address
3911 S.W. 47th Ave., #903
Davie, FL 33314

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
39 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Clothes Bin franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$129,270 - $186,295
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$6/bin/wk.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Clothes Bin has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
