Club Pilates Franchise
Reformer Pilates classes
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92614
CEO
Anthony Geisler
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Initial Investment ⓘ
$220,295 - $310,745
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Club Pilates Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
2 hours
Classroom Training:
22 hours
Additional Training:
Instructor training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 8