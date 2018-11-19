About
1557 Jackson St., #112
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
Oakland, CA 94612
CEO
Ryan Hui
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,000 - $64,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
11.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $40,000 High - $64,000
Units
+20.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +500.0%+5 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Eastern Europe, Western Europe
