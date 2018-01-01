College Girl Cleaning Service
Residential and commercial cleaning
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
4001 Grant Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32804
CEO
Michael Montenaro
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,650 - $28,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
College Girl Cleaning Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Additional Training:
At headquarters or franchisee's location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6