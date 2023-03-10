Founded by Tatiana Thompson in 2011, T.T. Cleaning is committed to southern hospitality values. The company, which started in Georgia, strives to meet the standards of excellence in selected areas of the United States. Their services include commercial cleaning, ongoing residential cleaning, move-in/move-out services, and extras such as cleaning appliances, blinds and even folding laundry. From top to bottom, T.T. Cleaning is committed to being there for their clients and delivering the services they promise. That's why they believe they’re a company clients can trust.

T.T. Cleaning began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a T.T Cleaning Franchise

T.T. Cleaning has received positive reviews on Google and Facebook. They are open to sharing reviews on the company site and have many clients in both home and commercial settings.

If you like to see things shine and take pride in a job well done, T.T. Cleaning may offer you the opportunity to do what you love. There is also very little training necessary for employees, which can lead to faster start-up times. When you become a franchisee, you will gain immediate access to communication software called Contact Relationship Management (CRM) to support you in starting your business.

What Might Make a T.T. Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?

Tatiana Thompson founded her company on the belief that, by committing to standards of excellence, T.T. Cleaning would be flooded with repeat customers. A franchisee will need to recognize that the success of the business requires a good rapport with these customers and a desire to serve the community, never letting up on these standards of cleanliness.

The franchisee will be responsible for managing schedules and employees, as well as all the day-to-day operations a business owner would expect. This includes setting hours, setting rates, and establishing a customer base. On the plus side, the T.T. Cleaning name may be one that is already one that is already known.

To be part of the T.T. Cleaning team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you like to leave a place sparkling and have the skills and desire to manage your own business, opening a T.T. Cleaning franchise may be the perfect opportunity for you.

How to Open a T.T. Cleaning Franchise

If T.T. Cleaning sounds right for you, do your due diligence in research and be sure you meet all requirements for T.T. Cleaning franchisees. The ideal candidate is someone who is willing to work hard and stick to the values of the company, which include integrity and honesty. You will be expected to demonstrate professionalism in your application. Be sure to communicate your questions about becoming a franchisee before committing to anything financially or contractually.