Founded by Tatiana Thompson in 2011, T.T. Cleaning is committed to southern hospitality values. The company, which started in Georgia, strives to meet the standards of excellence in selected areas of the United States. Their services include commercial cleaning, ongoing residential cleaning, move-in/move-out services, and extras such as cleaning appliances, blinds and even folding laundry. From top to bottom, T.T. Cleaning is committed to being there for their clients and delivering the services they promise. That's why they believe they’re a company clients can trust. 

T.T. Cleaning began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a T.T Cleaning Franchise

T.T. Cleaning has received positive reviews on Google and Facebook. They are open to sharing reviews on the company site and have many clients in both home and commercial settings. 

If you like to see things shine and take pride in a job well done, T.T. Cleaning may offer you the opportunity to do what you love. There is also very little training necessary for employees, which can lead to faster start-up times. When you become a franchisee, you will gain immediate access to communication software called Contact Relationship Management (CRM) to support you in starting your business. 

What Might Make a T.T. Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?

Tatiana Thompson founded her company on the belief that, by committing to standards of excellence, T.T. Cleaning would be flooded with repeat customers. A franchisee will need to recognize that the success of the business requires a good rapport with these customers and a desire to serve the community, never letting up on these standards of cleanliness.

The franchisee will be responsible for managing schedules and employees, as well as all the day-to-day operations a business owner would expect. This includes setting hours, setting rates, and establishing a customer base. On the plus side, the T.T. Cleaning name may be one that is already one that is already known.

To be part of the T.T. Cleaning team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

 If you like to leave a place sparkling and have the skills and desire to manage your own business, opening a T.T. Cleaning franchise may be the perfect opportunity for you. 

How to Open a T.T. Cleaning Franchise

If T.T. Cleaning sounds right for you, do your due diligence in research and be sure you meet all requirements for T.T. Cleaning franchisees. The ideal candidate is someone who is willing to work hard and stick to the values of the company, which include integrity and honesty. You will be expected to demonstrate professionalism in your application. Be sure to communicate your questions about becoming a franchisee before committing to anything financially or contractually. 

Company Overview

About T.T. Cleaning

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2011
Parent Company
T.T. Cleaning Franchising, LLC
Leadership
Tatiana Thompson, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 922353
Peachtree Corners, GA 30010-2353
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a T.T. Cleaning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$37,800 - $55,300
Net Worth Requirement
$10,000
Cash Requirement
$5,000
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
T.T. Cleaning offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
T.T. Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
