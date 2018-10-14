Comet Cleaners
Dry cleaning and laundry services
Founded
1947
Franchising Since
1967 (51 Years)
Corporate Address
406 W. Division St.
Arlington, TX 76011
CEO
Jack Godfrey Jr.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$570,000 - $979,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Comet Cleaners has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
111 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Midwest, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Mexico