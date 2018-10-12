Comfort Keepers
Home care
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Park Plaza, #300
Irvine, CA 92614
CEO
Sarosh Mistry
Parent Company
Sodexo
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$91,161 - $144,564
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Comfort Keepers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
38 hours
Classroom Training:
38.5 hours
Additional Training:
Virtual training, 56 hours; Ongoing training as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2