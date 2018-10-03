Concrete Raising of America Inc.
Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection
Founded
1947
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
2855 S. 166th St.
New Berlin, WI 53151
CEO
Robert Zidar
Initial Investment ⓘ
$34,900 - $249,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $42,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-8%
Concrete Raising of America Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Concrete Raising of America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Bi-annual operator certification by franchisor
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4