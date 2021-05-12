Corvus Janitorial Systems

Commercial cleaning
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$8K - $33K
Units as of 2019
1,016 62.3% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Corvus Janitorial Systems

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Corvus Holdings
Leadership
Brennen Randquist, Co-CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1,016 (as of 2019)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
815 W. Weed St.
Chicago, IL 60642
Corporate Address: Corvus Janitorial Systems

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Corvus Janitorial Systems franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$6,500
Initial Investment
$7,575 - $32,500
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Corvus Janitorial Systems offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
5 hours
Classroom Training
5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Corvus Janitorial Systems landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

