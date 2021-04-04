CPA Moms

CPA Moms

Virtual accounting and tax services
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$40K - $65K
Units as of 2020
4
Company Overview

About CPA Moms

Related Categories
Business Financial Services
Founded
2020
Leadership
Mayumi Young, Founder/CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
4 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
340 S. Lemon Ave., #9207
Walnut, CA 91789
Corporate Address: CPA Moms

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CPA Moms franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$39,590 - $64,770
Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
CPA Moms has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
102 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where CPA Moms landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

