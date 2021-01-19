- Units as of 2021
-
2 Yearly Data not available
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$23K - $38K
Company Overview
Are you looking for guidance and expert advice?
Entrepreneur Franchise Advisors will guide you through the franchising process from start to finish, for FREE.
About CPA Moms LLP
- Related Categories
- Business Financial Services,
- Founded
- 2020
- Leadership
- Mayumi Young, Founder/CEO
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (1 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 2
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CPA Moms LLP franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $22,594 - $38,264
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 10-20%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Are you unsure which franchise is right for you? Are you unsure which franchise is right for you?
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- CPA Moms LLP has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 50 hours
- Classroom Training
- 96 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Buying a franchise is hard, we make it easy
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help make your franchise dreams a reality. They’ll provide guidance and support throughout your journey to make the process of opening a franchise seamless.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to CPA Moms LLP.
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
- Title
- Business Financial Services
- Role
- Ranked #250
Liberty Tax Service
- Title
- Business Financial Services
Lendio Franchising
- Title
- Business Financial Services
- Role
- Ranked #392
H&R Block
- Title
- Business Financial Services
- Role
- Ranked #297
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
What Preschools Get Right and Franchisors Get Wrong
Franchise Brands Need to Better Promote Franchisees' Confidence and Competence
Why Emerging Franchisors Need a Virtual (Assistant) Army For Growth
Using outsourced talent can help an emerging franchisor grow their business without overextending themselves
Free On-Demand Webinar: 3 Myths & Truths of Owning a Franchise
There are a lot of rumors surrounding what it's like to own a franchise, so how can you tell what's fact from fiction?
Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Overcome the Five Mental Pitfalls of Running a Franchise
As a franchise owner, you don't just run a business-you feel your business.
Free On-Demand Webinar: 3 Essential Steps for Becoming a Wealthy Franchisee
Top-ranked franchisees have certain strategies and routines in common that lead to their successes.
What Franchisors Need to Know When Hiring a Marketing Agency
To create consistency (and success) across multiple locations, franchises should find a marketing agency that understands their story-and knows how to tell it across platforms.