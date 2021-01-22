Destination Athlete
Total Units
139 98 added in 3 years
239%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
#211 Ranked #282 last year
71
Initial investment
$28K - $94K

Company Overview

About Destination Athlete

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
# of Units
139

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
1225 Route 31, Building A
Lebanon, NJ 08833
Corporate Address: Destination Athlete

Information for Franchisees

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$28,300 - $93,610
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Royalty Fee
5-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Destination Athlete offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Destination Athlete has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80+ hours
Classroom Training
40+ hours
Additional Training
Online, conference calls
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Destination Athlete landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Destination Athlete ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #211

In Franchise 500 Ranking

From the Advertiser

Join Destination Athlete®

Leaders in the Team Sports Market

Since 2008, the purpose of Destination Athlete® has been Building Better Communities Through Athletes™.

We exist to help athletic teams get to their personal destination by providing a one-stop resource with everything a team needs in order to thrive and succeed. Specializing in four key areas: Equipment, Apparel, Fundraising and Performance.

At Destination Athlete®, we are fully committed to providing the best resources, products and services for athletes throughout the country and making sure our customers are 100% satisfied.

Why Team Sports?

60 MILLION
Spent annually on youth sports		 $19.2 BILLION
US school age kis play sports		 55% INDUSTRY
Growth since 2010

The Many Reasons to Own A Destination Athlete® Franchise

We have franchised our innovative business model so that other sports enthusiasts like yourself can get involved on a local level and benefit from our success as a national brand.

  • ✓ Low cost home-based opportunity
  • ✓ Flexible part-time or full-time business
  • ✓ Exclusive Protected Territory
  • ✓ National Brand Support
  • ✓ Connection to Local Community

Ideal Candidate

  • ✓ Enjoys and are passionate about sports and helping others achieve their goals
  • ✓ Has relationships with local sports leagues or school athletics
  • ✓ Love to find solutions for team moms/dads, school coaches, league commissioners, etc.
  • ✓ Wants to provide exceptional one-on-one customer service for your clients
  • ✓ Wants flexible, turnkey operation that enables you to make your own schedule

Listen to What Our Franchisees Have to Say

Industry Recognition

We view ourselves as the most thoughtful company in the athletic community taking care of sports teams with our comprehensive holistic solutions and world-class service. Everything Team, Everything Better™

