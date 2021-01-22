- Total Units
139 98 added in 3 years239%
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
#211 Ranked #282 last year71
- Initial investment
$28K - $94K
Company Overview
About Destination Athlete
- Industry
- Recreation
- Founded
- 2008
- Leadership
- Doug Dickison, Founder & Chairman
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (13 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
- Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
- # of Units
- 139
Information for Franchisees
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $50,000
- Initial Investment
- $28,300 - $93,610
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000
- Royalty Fee
- 5-8%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
- In-House Financing
- Destination Athlete offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Destination Athlete has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
- On-The-Job Training
- 80+ hours
- Classroom Training
- 40+ hours
- Additional Training
- Online, conference calls
- Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Additional Rankings
Join Destination Athlete®
Leaders in the Team Sports Market
Since 2008, the purpose of Destination Athlete® has been Building Better Communities Through Athletes™.
We exist to help athletic teams get to their personal destination by providing a one-stop resource with everything a team needs in order to thrive and succeed. Specializing in four key areas: Equipment, Apparel, Fundraising and Performance.
At Destination Athlete®, we are fully committed to providing the best resources, products and services for athletes throughout the country and making sure our customers are 100% satisfied.
Why Team Sports?
|60 MILLION
Spent annually on youth sports
|$19.2 BILLION
US school age kis play sports
|55% INDUSTRY
Growth since 2010
The Many Reasons to Own A Destination Athlete® Franchise
We have franchised our innovative business model so that other sports enthusiasts like yourself can get involved on a local level and benefit from our success as a national brand.
- ✓ Low cost home-based opportunity
- ✓ Flexible part-time or full-time business
- ✓ Exclusive Protected Territory
- ✓ National Brand Support
- ✓ Connection to Local Community
Ideal Candidate
- ✓ Enjoys and are passionate about sports and helping others achieve their goals
- ✓ Has relationships with local sports leagues or school athletics
- ✓ Love to find solutions for team moms/dads, school coaches, league commissioners, etc.
- ✓ Wants to provide exceptional one-on-one customer service for your clients
- ✓ Wants flexible, turnkey operation that enables you to make your own schedule
Listen to What Our Franchisees Have to Say
Industry Recognition
We view ourselves as the most thoughtful company in the athletic community taking care of sports teams with our comprehensive holistic solutions and world-class service. Everything Team, Everything Better™
