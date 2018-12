Research biotechnologist Curt Jones used his expertise in cryogenic freezing processes to find new ways to produce ice cream. After nearly a year of experimenting with the idea of flash-freezing his family's homemade ice cream, Jones created and sold his first cups of Dippin' Dots ice cream in 1988.

Because of Jones' flash-freezing process, Dippin' Dots ice cream forms into little balls (hence the term "dots"), but unlike freeze-dried products, the ice cream can still melt.