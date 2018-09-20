Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC
Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
155 Main St.
Paducah, KY 42003
CEO
Michael Barrette
Initial Investment ⓘ
$112,204 - $366,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
19 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Because of Jones' flash-freezing process, Dippin' Dots ice cream forms into little balls (hence the term "dots"), but unlike freeze-dried products, the ice cream can still melt.