1-800-Striper is a full-service parking lot striping company with over 20 years of experience, over 1 million lines painted, and thousands of parking lots re-striped. No matter the nature of your premises, business, corporate or residential property, 1-800-Striper strives to get the job done.

While still a teenager, Luke Menear had the nerve to learn from those who’d come before him, ask the right questions and, eventually, buy the equipment necessary to begin the business alongside Heather Menear. The Menears learned and developed the processes needed to produce excellent results each time 1-800-Striper was called out for a job. Today, 1-800-Striper may have a reputation all over the United States for providing clearly marked, attractive parking facilities that enable safety and ease of transition.

1-800-Striper began offering franchises in 2020.

Why You May Want To Start a 1-800-Striper Franchise

1-800-Striper is looking for franchisees interested in building maintenance, paving, striping, or service industries. An eye for design is necessary to visualize and create efficient parking and pedestrian line designs. Ideal franchisees would also be those who value loyalty, integrity, excellence, notability, and support. They should also be personable, professional, and able to create relationships with partnerships in their communities.

Anyone with the right qualifications and eager to start their own business, operate it from home or other premises, and follow 1-800-Striper’s well-developed, proprietary systems is encouraged to learn more about the programs and startup packages the company offers.

What Might Make a 1-800-Striper Franchise a Good Choice?

You don’t need prior experience to start a 1-800-Striper franchise, but you will get the necessary training regarding process and materials, marketing, and sales. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the 1-800-Striper requirements.

To be part of the 1-800-Striper team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a 1-800-Striper Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with 1-800-Striper, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the 1-800-Striper franchising team questions.

The 1-800-Striper leadership team offers franchisees step-by-step support, initial and ongoing training, and education programs if awarded a franchise. They also may offer innovative relationship-building with vendors, potentially opening the door to national and global accounts.

As you decide if opening a 1-800-Striper franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if 1-800-Striper would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.