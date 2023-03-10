1-800-Striper

1-800-Striper

Parking-lot striping
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$182K - $305K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

1-800-Striper is a full-service parking lot striping company with over 20 years of experience, over 1 million lines painted, and thousands of parking lots re-striped. No matter the nature of your premises, business, corporate or residential property, 1-800-Striper strives to get the job done.

While still a teenager, Luke Menear had the nerve to learn from those who’d come before him, ask the right questions and, eventually, buy the equipment necessary to begin the business alongside Heather Menear. The Menears learned and developed the processes needed to produce excellent results each time 1-800-Striper was called out for a job. Today, 1-800-Striper may have a reputation all over the United States for providing clearly marked, attractive parking facilities that enable safety and ease of transition.

1-800-Striper began offering franchises in 2020.

Why You May Want To Start a 1-800-Striper Franchise

1-800-Striper is looking for franchisees interested in building maintenance, paving, striping, or service industries. An eye for design is necessary to visualize and create efficient parking and pedestrian line designs. Ideal franchisees would also be those who value loyalty, integrity, excellence, notability, and support. They should also be personable, professional, and able to create relationships with partnerships in their communities. 

Anyone with the right qualifications and eager to start their own business, operate it from home or other premises, and follow 1-800-Striper’s well-developed, proprietary systems is encouraged to learn more about the programs and startup packages the company offers.

What Might Make a 1-800-Striper Franchise a Good Choice?

You don’t need prior experience to start a 1-800-Striper franchise, but you will get the necessary training regarding process and materials, marketing, and sales. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the 1-800-Striper requirements.

To be part of the 1-800-Striper team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a 1-800-Striper Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with 1-800-Striper, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the 1-800-Striper franchising team questions. 

The 1-800-Striper leadership team offers franchisees step-by-step support, initial and ongoing training, and education programs if awarded a franchise. They also may offer innovative relationship-building with vendors, potentially opening the door to national and global accounts. 

As you decide if opening a 1-800-Striper franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if 1-800-Striper would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About 1-800-Striper

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Striper Industries
Leadership
Heather Menear, Cofounder
Corporate Address
52 Henry St.
Rochester, NY 14612
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1-800-Striper franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$182,098 - $305,424
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
55 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like 1-800-Striper? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to 1-800-Striper.

Spiffy

On-demand car care
Request Info

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing