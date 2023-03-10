1000 Degrees Pizza
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$221K - $784K
Units as of 2020
30 3.4% over 3 years
1000 Degrees Pizza is a restaurant chain that strives to serve tasty pizzas at a fast pace. Brian Petruzzi started the company in 2014, intending to introduce Neapolitan pizza to the fast-casual environment. It began franchising that same year. The brand may separate itself from the competition as a quick-serve restaurant by making custom pizzas in under two minutes. Since its inception, the franchise has grown to have more than 25 franchised units across the US.

1000 Degrees Pizza attributes most of the company’s success to its critically acclaimed chefs, delicious and quick way of making fresh pizza, and its unique restaurant design. The ideal franchisee is an individual who can open single or multiple franchise units and commit to providing the best pizza with the best customer service.

Why You May Want to Start a 1000 Degrees Pizza Franchise

What may make a pizza great is the quality of its ingredients and its baking procedure. The franchise insists on the freshest and finest ingredients for making its menu offerings. You may find that you cannot go wrong with their two-minute baking procedure. The high baking temperatures are designed to bring out the flavor of each ingredient. With a desire to produce a superb product and unmatched customer service, a new 1000 Degrees Pizza franchise may already have a loyal following.

Since it began franchising, the brand has remained committed to high customer satisfaction. They have also continuously enhanced their business model and streamlined their process to attract more franchisees. The company does not run the business for its franchisees. Instead, it offers strong corporate support and tools needed to achieve growth. 

What Might Make a 1000 Degrees Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Americans love pizza, and the U.S. population keeps increasing by the day With such a vast market topped with franchising opportunities, it may only be right to regard opening a 1000 Degrees Pizza franchise as a unique and worthwhile opportunity.

By opening a franchise with 1000 Degrees Pizza, you may get the opportunity to make your mark on the multi-billion-dollar pizza industry. What could be more convincing than a reliable customer base with repeat sales? To be part of the 1000 Degrees Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

How to Open a 1000 Degrees Pizza Franchise

To begin the process of opening a 1000 Degrees Pizza franchise, you should first fill out and submit an inquiry form. A 1000 Degrees Pizza franchise development team representative may respond to you if you appear to be a good fit. 

If you progress through the opportunity, the franchisor may provide you with a Franchise Disclosure Document for review. If both parties establish mutual interest, the franchise may invite you to meet the executive team and sign your franchise agreement. The franchisor will assist you in selecting an optimal location and project development. After a few weeks of training and setting up shop, you will be ready for a grand opening.

Company Overview

About 1000 Degrees Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
2014
Parent Company
1000 Degrees Holdings Inc.
Leadership
Brian Petruzzi, Sales & Marketing
Corporate Address
178 S. New York Rd.
Galloway, NJ 08205
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
30 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1000 Degrees Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$220,650 - $784,250
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $400,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
1000 Degrees Pizza offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
1000 Degrees Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
