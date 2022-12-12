2 Fellas Companies

Moving, dumpster, and junk hauling services
Initial investment
$125K - $282K
Units as of 2023
6 Increase 50.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About 2 Fellas Companies

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded 1996
Parent Company 2 Fellas Franchises
Leadership Steve Herburger, President
Corporate Address 105 N.E. 16th Pl.
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 6 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a 2 Fellas Companies franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$124,500 - $282,100
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing 2 Fellas Companies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 70 hours
Classroom Training 10 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 8-20
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 2 Fellas Companies landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
