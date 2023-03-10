Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$86K - $190K
- Units as of 2021
-
42 20.0% over 3 years
911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School ensures driver’s education is presented to enhance road safety for all road users. The 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School classroom environment should be professional, friendly, informative, and fun. They use videos, PowerPoint presentations, and interactive classroom participation in their driver’s education efforts.
911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School offers a wide range of services, including teen driver education, defensive driving, adult driver education, and a mature driver course. 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School also has accredited online classes in various states, potentially making it easy to complete the required classroom hours right from home.
Why You May Want To Start a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School Franchise
If you want to provide an essential service with the help of expert trainers, opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having driving school experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial in daily operations.
Opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
As a franchisee, you will have to work in partnership with the 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School corporate team and strive towards the protection and betterment of the brand and the franchise as a whole. To do this, employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times.
What Might Make a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School Franchise a Good Choice?
911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School’s potential may have been demonstrated by a loyal following, operating in more than five states with a 50-state online presence. Over 100,000 students have been trained by 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School nationwide.
To be part of the 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees with 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School will also need to meet the company’s set net worth requirements.
How To Open a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School Franchise
As you decide if opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise would do well in your community. You may want to determine if you have a large population of teen drivers, road rage incidents, and more.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and brand research.
Company Overview
About 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2003
- Parent Company
- The Driver Training Group Inc.
- Leadership
- Joe Giammona, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
704 228th Ave. N.E., PMB 471
Sammamish, WA 98074
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2004 (19 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Washington
- # of Units
- 42 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $17,500 - $37,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $85,900 - $190,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- to 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 36 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
