Driver education
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$86K - $190K
Units as of 2021
42 20.0% over 3 years
911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School ensures driver’s education is presented to enhance road safety for all road users. The 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School classroom environment should be professional, friendly, informative, and fun. They use videos, PowerPoint presentations, and interactive classroom participation in their driver’s education efforts.

911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School offers a wide range of services, including teen driver education, defensive driving, adult driver education, and a mature driver course. 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School also has accredited online classes in various states, potentially making it easy to complete the required classroom hours right from home.

Why You May Want To Start a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School Franchise

If you want to provide an essential service with the help of expert trainers, opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having driving school experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial in daily operations.

Opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As a franchisee, you will have to work in partnership with the 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School corporate team and strive towards the protection and betterment of the brand and the franchise as a whole. To do this, employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times.

What Might Make a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School Franchise a Good Choice?

911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School’s potential may have been demonstrated by a loyal following, operating in more than five states with a 50-state online presence. Over 100,000 students have been trained by 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School nationwide.

To be part of the 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees with 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School will also need to meet the company’s set net worth requirements.

How To Open a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School Franchise

As you decide if opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise would do well in your community. You may want to determine if you have a large population of teen drivers, road rage incidents, and more.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and brand research.

Company Overview

About 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
The Driver Training Group Inc.
Leadership
Joe Giammona, CEO
Corporate Address
704 228th Ave. N.E., PMB 471
Sammamish, WA 98074
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Washington

# of Units
42 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$17,500 - $37,500
Initial Investment
$85,900 - $190,100
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
to 10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
911 Driving School/Swerve Driving School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
