Access Garage Doors
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$50K - $100K
Units as of 2022
6 500.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors is constantly expanding its offerings, which now include sun awnings and security products, as well as garage door repair and spare parts. With over ten years in the industry, Access Garage Doors prides itself on total client satisfaction resulting from technical competence, reliable customer service, and affordable prices.

Access Garage Doors began franchising in 2019 and has since opened several locations throughout the United States.

Why You Should Start an Access Garage Doors Franchise

Access Garage Doors is a residential and commercial garage door installation and automation franchise that has partnered with some of the United States’ more recognizable manufacturers, including Hormann and SWS. Access Garage Doors is also a Master Authorized Clopay dealer and an Authorized Service Provider for LiftMaster, Home Depot, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr.

Access Garage Doors franchisees are expected to instill ideals of integrity and professionalism in themselves and their employees. If you can work in this kind of environment and are ready to make a full-time commitment to a new business, you might be a good candidate as a franchisee. All training will be provided by the Access Garage Doors corporate team, so you don’t need any prior knowledge or experience in the industry.  

Comprehensive support is part of the package, whether it’s marketing, financials, customer service, or leveraging national relationships with national suppliers and manufacturers. By design, the business may demand a low overhead and work within a convenient home-based structure.

What Might Make an Access Garage Doors Franchise a Good Choice?

Access Garage Doors believes it differentiates itself in the industry by focusing on the customer, believing that the business will take care of itself when they are happy. Opening an Access Garage Doors franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Access Garage Doors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Access Garage Doors Franchise

As you decide if opening an Access Garage Doors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Access Garage Doors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Access Garage Doors franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, you may receive a multi-day intensive operational and technical training at Access Garage Doors’ headquarters in Hixson, Tennessee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Access Garage Doors

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Garage-Door Repair/Installation, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Open Doors Inc.
Leadership
Jesse Cox, President/CEO
Corporate Address
7335B Hixson Pike
Hixson, TN 37343
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
6 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Access Garage Doors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$49,995 - $99,555
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Access Garage Doors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Access Garage Doors? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Access Garage Doors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #53 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #64 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Access Garage Doors.

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

CertaPro Painters

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #123
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing