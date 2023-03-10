Founded in 2005, Access Garage Doors is constantly expanding its offerings, which now include sun awnings and security products, as well as garage door repair and spare parts. With over ten years in the industry, Access Garage Doors prides itself on total client satisfaction resulting from technical competence, reliable customer service, and affordable prices.

Access Garage Doors began franchising in 2019 and has since opened several locations throughout the United States.

Why You Should Start an Access Garage Doors Franchise

Access Garage Doors is a residential and commercial garage door installation and automation franchise that has partnered with some of the United States’ more recognizable manufacturers, including Hormann and SWS. Access Garage Doors is also a Master Authorized Clopay dealer and an Authorized Service Provider for LiftMaster, Home Depot, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr.

Access Garage Doors franchisees are expected to instill ideals of integrity and professionalism in themselves and their employees. If you can work in this kind of environment and are ready to make a full-time commitment to a new business, you might be a good candidate as a franchisee. All training will be provided by the Access Garage Doors corporate team, so you don’t need any prior knowledge or experience in the industry.

Comprehensive support is part of the package, whether it’s marketing, financials, customer service, or leveraging national relationships with national suppliers and manufacturers. By design, the business may demand a low overhead and work within a convenient home-based structure.

What Might Make an Access Garage Doors Franchise a Good Choice?

Access Garage Doors believes it differentiates itself in the industry by focusing on the customer, believing that the business will take care of itself when they are happy. Opening an Access Garage Doors franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Access Garage Doors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Access Garage Doors Franchise

As you decide if opening an Access Garage Doors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Access Garage Doors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Access Garage Doors franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, you may receive a multi-day intensive operational and technical training at Access Garage Doors’ headquarters in Hixson, Tennessee.