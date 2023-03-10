Ace DuraFlo Systems LLC

Pipe restoration
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$42K - $420K
Units as of 2017
30 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

Ace DuraFlo Systems started in 1998 with the goal of developing a solution to pipe corrosion other than re-piping. The company's ePIPE system allows franchisees to offer in-place pipe repair and restoration eliminating the need to damage walls, floors, ceilings and foundations by tearing piping out.

About Ace DuraFlo Systems LLC

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Plumbing , Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1998
Leadership
Larry Gillanders, CEO
Corporate Address
3122 W. Alpine St.
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Social
Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
30 (as of 2017)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ace DuraFlo Systems LLC franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,900 - $24,900
Initial Investment
$41,515 - $420,075
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ace DuraFlo Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
varies
Classroom Training
1 week
Ongoing Support
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
