Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$39K - $64K
- Units as of 2022
-
231 16% over 3 years
People everywhere need to grab cash and sometimes their bank of choice is not nearby. This is where ACFN comes in. With convenient ATMs located across the U.S. and Canada, customers can be sure to find an ATM when they need one most.
ACFN is an ATM franchise that began business in 1997. It is one of the few providing machines and services to hotels, travel, and entertainment-based businesses. ACFN began ATM franchising in 2003 and now has over 225 franchises and more than 2,000 ATMs in operation. If you're interested in opening a franchise with a company that offers a relatively low overhead, then you might want to check out ACFN.
Why You May Want to Start an ACFN Franchise
When opening an ACFN franchise, you can piggyback off a good reputation that your potential clients may already recognize. As a franchisee of ACFN, you have access to national databases. These databases help you to identify potential clients in your area. You also have the benefit of lead tracking software, showing you the activity of your potential clients and support for ATM installation and maintenance. Their support continues while you're running your franchise.
What Might Make an ACFN Franchise a Good Choice?
ACFN strives to provide its franchisees with a company that fits with what they need. You can run your ACFN as a full-time business, as well as a part-time business. You can also run it as a home-based business or serve as an absentee owner. Essentially, your involvement depends entirely on your goals. Running an ACFN franchise does not require prior business experience. The company will train you on the franchise, the ATM industry, and effective marketing strategies for the target audience.
Working with ACFN does not require hiring additional staff. That means you only have to keep track of yourself, and with only one employee, payroll costs can be kept low. That said, you should still make sure that you are financially prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, including advertising and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open an ACFN Franchise
If you want to open an ACFN franchise, there are a few things to know first. There is a multi-day training event you will need to attend at company headquarters in San Jose, California. You will have to pay for each ATM machine, as well as the contents of the machine. If you are a veteran, there may be a discount for you as a franchisee.
To get started with your ACFN franchise, you will need to submit an inquiry form. If your form appears to fit with the ACFN franchise model, a franchise representative may contact you. They may also provide you with additional franchise information.
ACFN holds its multi-day training classes monthly. If approved by the franchise representative, attend the course, review the Franchise Disclosure Document, and sign a franchise agreement. After that, you will be ready to find your first client and install an ATM.
Company Overview
About ACFN
- Industry
- Financial Services
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Financial Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- ACFN Franchised Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeffrey Kerr, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4 N. Second St., #1240
San Jose, CA 95113
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 231 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ACFN franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $39,234 - $63,817
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $1,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- ACFN offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like ACFN? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where ACFN landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to ACFN.
Budget Blinds
Signal
Drybar
Edible
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.