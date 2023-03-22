ACFN
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$39K - $64K
Units as of 2022
231 16% over 3 years
People everywhere need to grab cash and sometimes their bank of choice is not nearby. This is where ACFN comes in. With convenient ATMs located across the U.S. and Canada, customers can be sure to find an ATM when they need one most. 

ACFN is an ATM franchise that began business in 1997. It is one of the few providing machines and services to hotels, travel, and entertainment-based businesses. ACFN began ATM franchising in 2003 and now has over 225 franchises and more than 2,000 ATMs in operation. If you're interested in opening a franchise with a company that offers a relatively low overhead, then you might want to check out ACFN.

Why You May Want to Start an ACFN Franchise

When opening an ACFN franchise, you can piggyback off a good reputation that your potential clients may already recognize. As a franchisee of ACFN, you have access to national databases. These databases help you to identify potential clients in your area. You also have the benefit of lead tracking software, showing you the activity of your potential clients and support for ATM installation and maintenance. Their support continues while you're running your franchise.

What Might Make an ACFN Franchise a Good Choice?

ACFN strives to provide its franchisees with a company that fits with what they need. You can run your ACFN as a full-time business, as well as a part-time business. You can also run it as a home-based business or serve as an absentee owner. Essentially, your involvement depends entirely on your goals. Running an ACFN franchise does not require prior business experience. The company will train you on the franchise, the ATM industry, and effective marketing strategies for the target audience.

Working with ACFN does not require hiring additional staff. That means you only have to keep track of yourself, and with only one employee, payroll costs can be kept low. That said, you should still make sure that you are financially prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, including advertising and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an ACFN Franchise

If you want to open an ACFN franchise, there are a few things to know first. There is a multi-day training event you will need to attend at company headquarters in San Jose, California. You will have to pay for each ATM machine, as well as the contents of the machine. If you are a veteran, there may be a discount for you as a franchisee. 

To get started with your ACFN franchise, you will need to submit an inquiry form. If your form appears to fit with the ACFN franchise model, a franchise representative may contact you. They may also provide you with additional franchise information. 

ACFN holds its multi-day training classes monthly. If approved by the franchise representative, attend the course, review the Franchise Disclosure Document, and sign a franchise agreement. After that, you will be ready to find your first client and install an ATM.

Company Overview

About ACFN

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Financial Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1996
Parent Company
ACFN Franchised Inc.
Leadership
Jeffrey Kerr, President/CEO
Corporate Address
4 N. Second St., #1240
San Jose, CA 95113
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
231 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ACFN franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$39,234 - $63,817
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,000 off franchise fee
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
ACFN offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ACFN landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

