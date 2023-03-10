Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$196K - $276K
- Units as of 2022
-
44 6% over 3 years
AIM Mail Centers began operations over 30 years ago, in 1985. The business has more than 40 retail and shipping services that cater to both large and small businesses all over the country. Some shipping services include using USPS, FedEx, and UPS.
Over and above these shipping services, AIM Mail Center also offers fax services, mailbox rental services, photocopying, packaging, stamps, office supplies, and much more.
Why You May Want to Start an AIM Mail Centers Franchise
AIM Mail Centers and other franchises like it may be growing due to the tremendous growth of home-based businesses. So far, the franchise has more than 40 centers spread across more than ten states. AIM Mail Centers are typically located in high foot traffic areas, such as shopping centers, in order to strive to offer better visibility and accessibility by customers.
Starting an AIM Mail Centers franchise will allow you to run and own your own business with backing from a decades-old business partner. Your business may also be a necessary service that provides convenience to individuals and business owners.
Opening a AIM Mail Centers franchise may provide you with support from the main company. Franchisees may attend a multi-day training program covering products and services, business management, operational procedures, and systems. The training also covers marketing strategies such as turn-key online marketing campaigns, as well as point-of-purchase materials.
What Might Make AIM Mail Centers a Good Choice?
To be part of the AIM Mail Centers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Many franchisees may choose to open more than one AIM Mail Centers location; this may change the financial investment needed to franchise.
Should you need any financial assistance, AIM Mail Centers has third-party affiliations in which you may be allowed to access financing to help cover your startup cost, inventory, equipment, and franchise fee.
How To Open an AIM Mail Centers Franchise
As you decide if opening an AIM Mail Centers franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AIM Mail Centers would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To get started with your own AIM Mail Centers franchise, you may need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a franchise representative may reach out to you and begin to gather more in-depth information about you and your goals for a potential franchise.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the AIM Mail Centers team questions. Soon, you may be cutting the ribbon to open your new AIM Mail Centers location.
Company Overview
About AIM Mail Centers
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Postal & Business Centers
- Founded
- 1985
- Parent Company
- Annex Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
- Corporate Address
-
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1989 (34 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 39
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 44 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AIM Mail Centers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $196,000 - $275,950
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- AIM Mail Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 32 hours
- Classroom Training
- 72 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like AIM Mail Centers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where AIM Mail Centers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to AIM Mail Centers.
HomeVestors of America
Realty One Group
Minuteman Press
YogaSix
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.