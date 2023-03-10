AIM Mail Centers
AIM Mail Centers began operations over 30 years ago, in 1985. The business has more than 40 retail and shipping services that cater to both large and small businesses all over the country. Some shipping services include using USPS, FedEx, and UPS. 

Over and above these shipping services, AIM Mail Center also offers fax services, mailbox rental services, photocopying, packaging, stamps, office supplies, and much more.

Why You May Want to Start an AIM Mail Centers Franchise

AIM Mail Centers and other franchises like it may be growing due to the tremendous growth of home-based businesses. So far, the franchise has more than 40 centers spread across more than ten states. AIM Mail Centers are typically located in high foot traffic areas, such as shopping centers, in order to strive to offer better visibility and accessibility by customers.

Starting an AIM Mail Centers franchise will allow you to run and own your own business with backing from a decades-old business partner. Your business may also be a necessary service that provides convenience to individuals and business owners.

Opening a AIM Mail Centers franchise may provide you with support from the main company. Franchisees may attend a multi-day training program covering products and services, business management, operational procedures, and systems. The training also covers marketing strategies such as turn-key online marketing campaigns, as well as point-of-purchase materials.

What Might Make AIM Mail Centers a Good Choice?

To be part of the AIM Mail Centers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Many franchisees may choose to open more than one AIM Mail Centers location; this may change the financial investment needed to franchise. 

Should you need any financial assistance, AIM Mail Centers has third-party affiliations in which you may be allowed to access financing to help cover your startup cost, inventory, equipment, and franchise fee.

How To Open an AIM Mail Centers Franchise

As you decide if opening an AIM Mail Centers franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AIM Mail Centers would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To get started with your own AIM Mail Centers franchise, you may need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a franchise representative may reach out to you and begin to gather more in-depth information about you and your goals for a potential franchise. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the AIM Mail Centers team questions. Soon, you may be cutting the ribbon to open your new AIM Mail Centers location.

Company Overview

About AIM Mail Centers

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Annex Brands Inc.
Leadership
Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
Corporate Address
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
Social
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
44 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AIM Mail Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,950
Initial Investment
$196,000 - $275,950
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
AIM Mail Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
72 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
