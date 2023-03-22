AKT is based on dance cardio, which may make it a unique, fun concept. It features a combination of circuit, toning, and interval training workouts. The company typically comes out with new programs every few weeks, potentially making content fresh and relevant. Their versatile workouts are created with all body types and fitness levels in mind.

Founded in 2014, AKT is a fitness program that was developed by celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser. The brand began franchising four years later. If you're interested in strengthening your community and your business portfolio then opening an AKT franchise may be a good choice for you.

Why You May Want to Start an AKT Franchise

There's no question that the fitness industry is a competitive one. So make sure you take some time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AKT franchise would do well in your community. Would your investment in this exercise franchise give you the first-mover advantage? This ultimately means that since fitness is a very dynamic business field, it may be beneficial to be the first to bring the AKT fitness concept to your area.

The AKT franchise business model may be scalable, which could give you the freedom to grow your business. Its franchisees often forge relationships with industry vendors to help leverage development costs. Many new businesses need support to grow. AKT states that they offer support in training for lease negotiation and hiring team members to help you settle on the best deals.

What Might Make an AKT Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an AKT franchise typically has its own set of unique advantages. This includes being part of a team that says it is all about community. Apart from encouraging partnerships between clients and staff, this franchise strives to foster a culture that's all about being welcoming and supportive.

The passion that is in the workouts may translate to the running of the business. Fitness is about results, and being part of a company that pushes such results could be great for the body and the brand.

How To Start an AKT Franchise

The ideal AKT franchisee is someone who is fired up about health and fitness. It's not just something you teach—it's a part of who you are. They value growth and innovation.

To be part of the AKT team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Franchisees typically have the chance to speak with a representative and existing AKT franchisees during the onboarding process. This is a great opportunity to learn about their experience and ask questions about choosing the right location.

In the past, AKT has occasionally offered financial assistance to help franchisees set up shop, thanks to third-party affiliations. Are you ready to dance your way into a fitness business with an AKT franchise?