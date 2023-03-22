AKT
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$321K - $496K
Units as of 2022
32 540.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

AKT is based on dance cardio, which may make it a unique, fun concept. It features a combination of circuit, toning, and interval training workouts. The company typically comes out with new programs every few weeks, potentially making content fresh and relevant. Their versatile workouts are created with all body types and fitness levels in mind.

Founded in 2014, AKT is a fitness program that was developed by celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser. The brand began franchising four years later. If you're interested in strengthening your community and your business portfolio then opening an AKT franchise may be a good choice for you. 

Why You May Want to Start an AKT Franchise

There's no question that the fitness industry is a competitive one. So make sure you take some time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AKT franchise would do well in your community. Would your investment in this exercise franchise give you the first-mover advantage? This ultimately means that since fitness is a very dynamic business field, it may be beneficial to be the first to bring the AKT fitness concept to your area.

The AKT franchise business model may be scalable, which could give you the freedom to grow your business. Its franchisees often forge relationships with industry vendors to help leverage development costs. Many new businesses need support to grow. AKT states that they offer support in training for lease negotiation and hiring team members to help you settle on the best deals.

What Might Make an AKT Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an AKT franchise typically has its own set of unique advantages. This includes being part of a team that says it is all about community. Apart from encouraging partnerships between clients and staff, this franchise strives to foster a culture that's all about being welcoming and supportive. 

The passion that is in the workouts may translate to the running of the business. Fitness is about results, and being part of a company that pushes such results could be great for the body and the brand.

How To Start an AKT Franchise

The ideal AKT franchisee is someone who is fired up about health and fitness. It's not just something you teach—it's a part of who you are. They value growth and innovation. 

To be part of the AKT team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Franchisees typically have the chance to speak with a representative and existing AKT franchisees during the onboarding process. This is a great opportunity to learn about their experience and ask questions about choosing the right location. 

In the past, AKT has occasionally offered financial assistance to help franchisees set up shop, thanks to third-party affiliations. Are you ready to dance your way into a fitness business with an AKT franchise? 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About AKT

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Dance Fitness
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness LLC
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
21
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
32 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AKT franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$320,616 - $495,516
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
AKT has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like AKT? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where AKT ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #65 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to AKT.

Pizza Factory

Pizza, pasta, wings
Ranked #470
Request Info

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

My Eyelab

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #100
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing