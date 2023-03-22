Signing out of account, Standby...
AKT is based on dance cardio, which may make it a unique, fun concept. It features a combination of circuit, toning, and interval training workouts. The company typically comes out with new programs every few weeks, potentially making content fresh and relevant. Their versatile workouts are created with all body types and fitness levels in mind.
Founded in 2014, AKT is a fitness program that was developed by celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser. The brand began franchising four years later. If you're interested in strengthening your community and your business portfolio then opening an AKT franchise may be a good choice for you.
Why You May Want to Start an AKT Franchise
There's no question that the fitness industry is a competitive one. So make sure you take some time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AKT franchise would do well in your community. Would your investment in this exercise franchise give you the first-mover advantage? This ultimately means that since fitness is a very dynamic business field, it may be beneficial to be the first to bring the AKT fitness concept to your area.
The AKT franchise business model may be scalable, which could give you the freedom to grow your business. Its franchisees often forge relationships with industry vendors to help leverage development costs. Many new businesses need support to grow. AKT states that they offer support in training for lease negotiation and hiring team members to help you settle on the best deals.
What Might Make an AKT Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening an AKT franchise typically has its own set of unique advantages. This includes being part of a team that says it is all about community. Apart from encouraging partnerships between clients and staff, this franchise strives to foster a culture that's all about being welcoming and supportive.
The passion that is in the workouts may translate to the running of the business. Fitness is about results, and being part of a company that pushes such results could be great for the body and the brand.
How To Start an AKT Franchise
The ideal AKT franchisee is someone who is fired up about health and fitness. It's not just something you teach—it's a part of who you are. They value growth and innovation.
To be part of the AKT team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Franchisees typically have the chance to speak with a representative and existing AKT franchisees during the onboarding process. This is a great opportunity to learn about their experience and ask questions about choosing the right location.
In the past, AKT has occasionally offered financial assistance to help franchisees set up shop, thanks to third-party affiliations. Are you ready to dance your way into a fitness business with an AKT franchise?
Company Overview
About AKT
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Dance Fitness
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- Xponential Fitness LLC
- Leadership
- Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 21
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 32 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AKT franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $320,616 - $495,516
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- AKT has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 8-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like AKT? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where AKT ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
