- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #393 last year
- Initial investment
-
$72K - $119K
- Units as of 2022
-
73 40.4% over 3 years
All County Property Management is a residential and commercial property management company. Property owners may leave their property in All County Property Management’s hands to help them maintain the property, look for tenants and investors, collect rent, give notice to defaulters, and carry out repairs. The All County Property Management team also prepares financial statements on behalf of the property owner as needed.
All County Property Management was founded in 1990 and started franchising in 2008. Currently, there are more than 50 franchised units in different locations across the United States. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Why You May Want to Start an All County Property Management Franchise
The All County Property Management franchise may experience demand for its services. Franchisees can join an already established business, only building on its foundation. Potential All County Property Management franchisees don't have to deal with the headache of starting a business from scratch, as property owners and tenants may come to you due to your associations and brand recognition as a franchisee.
You won’t walk into this venture blindly, as you will be given the necessary training to manage your franchise as an All County Property Management franchisee. Franchisees may receive constant support through marketing materials, social media promotions, and a website dedicated to your franchise. You may also use a toll-free line to communicate freely with the corporate team for support and queries.
All County Property Management franchisees may be invited to attend frequent meetings and conventions to interact with the corporate team and other franchisees to grow your franchise.
What Might Make an All County Property Management Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the All County Property Management franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. All County Property Management may offer a veteran incentive on the franchise fee to qualified veterans in the military, firefighting, and police sectors.
All County Property Management may offer in-house financial help with the franchise fee for qualified franchisees.
How To Start an All County Property Management Franchise
As you decide if opening an All County Property Management franchise is the right opportunity for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an All County Property Management franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the All County Property Management franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About All County Property Management
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Property Management, Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 1990
- Parent Company
- All County Property Management Franchise Corp.
- Leadership
- Sandy Ferrera, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5922 9th Ave. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 73 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a All County Property Management franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000 - $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $72,450 - $119,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $3,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- All County Property Management offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- All County Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where All County Property Management landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where All County Property Management ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
