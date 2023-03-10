All County Property Management is a residential and commercial property management company. Property owners may leave their property in All County Property Management’s hands to help them maintain the property, look for tenants and investors, collect rent, give notice to defaulters, and carry out repairs. The All County Property Management team also prepares financial statements on behalf of the property owner as needed.

All County Property Management was founded in 1990 and started franchising in 2008. Currently, there are more than 50 franchised units in different locations across the United States. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Why You May Want to Start an All County Property Management Franchise

The All County Property Management franchise may experience demand for its services. Franchisees can join an already established business, only building on its foundation. Potential All County Property Management franchisees don't have to deal with the headache of starting a business from scratch, as property owners and tenants may come to you due to your associations and brand recognition as a franchisee.

You won’t walk into this venture blindly, as you will be given the necessary training to manage your franchise as an All County Property Management franchisee. Franchisees may receive constant support through marketing materials, social media promotions, and a website dedicated to your franchise. You may also use a toll-free line to communicate freely with the corporate team for support and queries.

All County Property Management franchisees may be invited to attend frequent meetings and conventions to interact with the corporate team and other franchisees to grow your franchise.

What Might Make an All County Property Management Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the All County Property Management franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. All County Property Management may offer a veteran incentive on the franchise fee to qualified veterans in the military, firefighting, and police sectors.

All County Property Management may offer in-house financial help with the franchise fee for qualified franchisees.

How To Start an All County Property Management Franchise

As you decide if opening an All County Property Management franchise is the right opportunity for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an All County Property Management franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the All County Property Management franchising team questions.