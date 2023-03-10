All County Property Management

All County Property Management

Property management and real estate services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #393 last year
Initial investment
$72K - $119K
Units as of 2022
73 40.4% over 3 years
All County Property Management is a residential and commercial property management company. Property owners may leave their property in All County Property Management’s hands to help them maintain the property, look for tenants and investors, collect rent, give notice to defaulters, and carry out repairs. The All County Property Management team also prepares financial statements on behalf of the property owner as needed.

All County Property Management was founded in 1990 and started franchising in 2008. Currently, there are more than 50 franchised units in different locations across the United States. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Why You May Want to Start an All County Property Management Franchise

The All County Property Management franchise may experience demand for its services. Franchisees can join an already established business, only building on its foundation. Potential All County Property Management franchisees don't have to deal with the headache of starting a business from scratch, as property owners and tenants may come to you due to your associations and brand recognition as a franchisee.

You won’t walk into this venture blindly, as you will be given the necessary training to manage your franchise as an All County Property Management franchisee. Franchisees may receive constant support through marketing materials, social media promotions, and a website dedicated to your franchise. You may also use a toll-free line to communicate freely with the corporate team for support and queries.

All County Property Management franchisees may be invited to attend frequent meetings and conventions to interact with the corporate team and other franchisees to grow your franchise.

What Might Make an All County Property Management Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the All County Property Management franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. All County Property Management may offer a veteran incentive on the franchise fee to qualified veterans in the military, firefighting, and police sectors.

All County Property Management may offer in-house financial help with the franchise fee for qualified franchisees.

How To Start an All County Property Management Franchise

As you decide if opening an All County Property Management franchise is the right opportunity for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an All County Property Management franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the All County Property Management franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About All County Property Management

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Property Management, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1990
Parent Company
All County Property Management Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Sandy Ferrera, CEO
Corporate Address
5922 9th Ave. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
73 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a All County Property Management franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000 - $60,000
Initial Investment
$72,450 - $119,400
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
All County Property Management offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
All County Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where All County Property Management landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where All County Property Management ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #74 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #114 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

