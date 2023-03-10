America's Color Consultants

America's Color Consultants

Paint color consulting
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$15K - $45K
Units as of 2022
6 20.0% over 3 years
America’s Color Consultants, founded in 2007, is one of the first in-home color consulting franchises in the United States. They offer paint color consultancy services with the best professionals in the field. America’s Color Consultants’ friendly and capable consultants do house calls to assist clients in the color selection process.

America’s Color Consultants began franchising in 2014 and has opened several locations since. They are actively seeking to expand their reach.

Why You May Want To Start an America’s Color Consultants Franchise

America’s Color Consultants is committed to providing the best color consultancy services. Franchisees and their employees are expertly trained to provide each client with the best color options available. America’s Color Consultants is not affiliated with any paint manufacturer, potentially ensuring an unbiased service.

As an America’s Color Consultants franchisee, you may help in other home décor projects such as small paint jobs, faux painting, stenciling, product selection, and interior design. Your America’s Color Consultants franchise will be integral in creating beautiful and authentic spaces for your clients. The perfect candidate for an America’s Color Consultants franchisee has an aptitude for color and/or design with good interpersonal and communication skills.

What Might Make an America’s Color Consultants Franchise a Good Choice?

America’s Color Consultants believes it is a flexible lifestyle business geared toward caregivers, career changes, and artists. America’s Color Consultants is centered around the belief that their franchisees should have a creative outlet outside the home with flexible hours, allowing them to have time with their families. To further the idea of family, you can run your franchise from home, possibly reducing initial franchise and overhead costs.

Opening an America’s Color Consultants franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening an America’s Color Consultants franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an America’s Color Consultants franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open an America’s Color Consultants Franchise

To be part of America’s Color Consultants team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask America’s Color Consultants franchising team questions. 

If you are awarded a franchise with America’s Color Consultants, you will attend training at their Warrenton, Virginia, headquarters. Upon completion of training, you will get to open your franchise and begin operations.

Company Overview

About America's Color Consultants

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Painting, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2007
Leadership
Florence Jones, Partner
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 3159
Warrenton, VA 20188
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
6 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a America's Color Consultants franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000
Initial Investment
$14,635 - $44,600
Cash Requirement
$15,000 - $30,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
America's Color Consultants offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
