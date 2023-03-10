America’s Color Consultants, founded in 2007, is one of the first in-home color consulting franchises in the United States. They offer paint color consultancy services with the best professionals in the field. America’s Color Consultants’ friendly and capable consultants do house calls to assist clients in the color selection process.

America’s Color Consultants began franchising in 2014 and has opened several locations since. They are actively seeking to expand their reach.

Why You May Want To Start an America’s Color Consultants Franchise

America’s Color Consultants is committed to providing the best color consultancy services. Franchisees and their employees are expertly trained to provide each client with the best color options available. America’s Color Consultants is not affiliated with any paint manufacturer, potentially ensuring an unbiased service.

As an America’s Color Consultants franchisee, you may help in other home décor projects such as small paint jobs, faux painting, stenciling, product selection, and interior design. Your America’s Color Consultants franchise will be integral in creating beautiful and authentic spaces for your clients. The perfect candidate for an America’s Color Consultants franchisee has an aptitude for color and/or design with good interpersonal and communication skills.

What Might Make an America’s Color Consultants Franchise a Good Choice?

America’s Color Consultants believes it is a flexible lifestyle business geared toward caregivers, career changes, and artists. America’s Color Consultants is centered around the belief that their franchisees should have a creative outlet outside the home with flexible hours, allowing them to have time with their families. To further the idea of family, you can run your franchise from home, possibly reducing initial franchise and overhead costs.

Opening an America’s Color Consultants franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening an America’s Color Consultants franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an America’s Color Consultants franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open an America’s Color Consultants Franchise

To be part of America’s Color Consultants team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask America’s Color Consultants franchising team questions.

If you are awarded a franchise with America’s Color Consultants, you will attend training at their Warrenton, Virginia, headquarters. Upon completion of training, you will get to open your franchise and begin operations.