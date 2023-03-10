Signing out of account, Standby...
AmericInn by Wyndham is a mid-scale chain of hotels that was founded in 1987 and began franchising later that year. It prides itself on providing guests with a home away from home at its many locations. This hotel is known for its free hot breakfasts, top-of-the-line hotel rooms, fitness centers, and indoor pools in most of its locations.
Guests are likely to enjoy lots of fun and relaxation, whether they're traveling for business or leisure. This group of hotels' brand signature is its curb appeal and customer satisfaction, thanks to the consistency that it's managed to maintain across its many franchises over the years.
AmericInn by Wyndham encourages people from all walks of life to take a chance with them. Whether you have some background in the hotel and hospitality industry or just business prowess, this is one franchise that you might want to take a look at.
Why You May Want to Start an AmericInn by Wyndham Franchise
AmericInn by Wyndham has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 a few times over the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas. These areas consist of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
AmericInn by Wyndham has been in the business for a few decades now, potentially making it a sturdy investment partner in the field. AmericInn by Wyndham is part of the important industry of hotel and hospitality. AmericInn by Wyndham has over 200 locations nationwide and is actively looking to continue to grow. When you start an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise, you may receive support from the company regarding management training, on-site guidance during the opening, and ongoing support that you may need in operations.
Finding a location for your AmericInn by Wyndham franchise might not be as difficult as you would think, as you generally receive assistance to do this. You also usually receive support during the design and construction phase of the hotel. AmericInn by Wyndham franchisees also receive marketing services locally, internationally, as well as regionally. Name and brand recognition is your friend as an AmericInn by Wyndham franchisee.
What Might Make AmericInn by Wyndham a Good Choice?
Investing in AmericInn by Wyndham is a unique investment opportunity because you do not need to have any prior experience in the hotel industry to buy a franchise. Owning an AmericInn by Wyndham can also be great for your community, allowing others to stay in a beautiful and fairly affordable hotel.
To be part of the AmericInn by Wyndham team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Further fees may include ongoing advertising and royalty fees.
How To Start an AmericInn by Wyndham Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the AmericInn by Wyndham team. Complete your due diligence by also assessing your desired location market. If you are ready to continue the process of opening an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise, you can submit a franchise inquiry form and wait for a response from an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise representative.
If you are a results-oriented and driven individual looking to start a business in the hospitality industry, you may want to consider starting an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (36 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 206 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AmericInn by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $265,419 - $9,400,063
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3.25%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- AmericInn by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
- Third Party Financing
- AmericInn by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
