AmericInn by Wyndham is a mid-scale chain of hotels that was founded in 1987 and began franchising later that year. It prides itself on providing guests with a home away from home at its many locations. This hotel is known for its free hot breakfasts, top-of-the-line hotel rooms, fitness centers, and indoor pools in most of its locations.

Guests are likely to enjoy lots of fun and relaxation, whether they're traveling for business or leisure. This group of hotels' brand signature is its curb appeal and customer satisfaction, thanks to the consistency that it's managed to maintain across its many franchises over the years.

AmericInn by Wyndham encourages people from all walks of life to take a chance with them. Whether you have some background in the hotel and hospitality industry or just business prowess, this is one franchise that you might want to take a look at.

Why You May Want to Start an AmericInn by Wyndham Franchise

AmericInn by Wyndham has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 a few times over the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas. These areas consist of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

AmericInn by Wyndham has been in the business for a few decades now, potentially making it a sturdy investment partner in the field. AmericInn by Wyndham is part of the important industry of hotel and hospitality. AmericInn by Wyndham has over 200 locations nationwide and is actively looking to continue to grow. When you start an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise, you may receive support from the company regarding management training, on-site guidance during the opening, and ongoing support that you may need in operations.

Finding a location for your AmericInn by Wyndham franchise might not be as difficult as you would think, as you generally receive assistance to do this. You also usually receive support during the design and construction phase of the hotel. AmericInn by Wyndham franchisees also receive marketing services locally, internationally, as well as regionally. Name and brand recognition is your friend as an AmericInn by Wyndham franchisee.

What Might Make AmericInn by Wyndham a Good Choice?

Investing in AmericInn by Wyndham is a unique investment opportunity because you do not need to have any prior experience in the hotel industry to buy a franchise. Owning an AmericInn by Wyndham can also be great for your community, allowing others to stay in a beautiful and fairly affordable hotel.

To be part of the AmericInn by Wyndham team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Further fees may include ongoing advertising and royalty fees.

How To Start an AmericInn by Wyndham Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the AmericInn by Wyndham team. Complete your due diligence by also assessing your desired location market. If you are ready to continue the process of opening an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise, you can submit a franchise inquiry form and wait for a response from an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise representative.

If you are a results-oriented and driven individual looking to start a business in the hospitality industry, you may want to consider starting an AmericInn by Wyndham franchise.