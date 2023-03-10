AmeriSpec Inspection Services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #319 last year
Initial investment
$61K - $77K
Units as of 2021
269 1% over 3 years
AmeriSpec Inspection Services was founded in 1987 in Orange City, California. It is a subsidiary of a group of companies known as ServiceMaster, which owns several other recognized brands and franchises.

AmeriSpec Inspection Services provides expert residential and commercial property inspection services to buyers before they make a purchase. The company prides itself on inspecting 400 items in the home, including lead-based paint and carbon monoxide testing, energy assessments, pool and spa inspections, and more.

Why You May Want to Start an AmeriSpec Inspection Services Franchise

AmeriSpec Inspection Services owns more than 225 franchises across North America and carries out thousands of inspections annually. AmeriSpec Inspection Services values strong management skills, professionalism, and excellent customer service with an amiable personality at the core of its operations.

If you want to be part of a company that understands its business, you may want to consider starting an AmeriSpec Inspection Services franchise. 

AmeriSpec Inspection Services has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an AmeriSpec Inspection Services Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a service-based franchise such as AmeriSpec Inspection Services will require you to have a pleasant personality while giving your customers excellent service each time. Taking delight in answering questions, clarifying technical information, and producing sound inspection reports are non-negotiable skills needed in a franchisee. Additionally, a franchisee with excellent business acumen, professionalism, and super management skills may do well with an AmeriSpec Inspection Services.

Opening an AmeriSpec Inspection Services franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open an AmeriSpec Inspection Services Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the AmeriSpec Inspection Services franchising team questions. 

To be part of the AmeriSpec Inspection Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Once you complete the classroom training, some inspection training in the field, and hands-on technical training, you may be ready to open your AmeriSpec Inspection Services franchise. The franchisor will walk with you through the entire process, provide knowledge when needed, share strategies, and teach the best practices to employ in your franchise. Before long, you may be running your AmeriSpec Inspection Services franchise comfortably, riding on the experience and reputation of a brand that has been in this business for decades.

Company Overview

About AmeriSpec Inspection Services

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Home Inspections
Founded
1987
Parent Company
ServiceMaster
Leadership
Dustin Tremellen, Head of Franchising
Corporate Address
1 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E., #1400
Atlanta, GA 30328
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
176
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Western)

# of Units
269 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AmeriSpec Inspection Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$60,850 - $77,310
Net Worth Requirement
$40,000
Cash Requirement
$22,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
AmeriSpec Inspection Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
93.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AmeriSpec Inspection Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where AmeriSpec Inspection Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #156 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #56 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #88 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
