Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#409 Ranked #439 last year
- Initial investment
-
$134K - $228K
- Units as of 2022
-
215 21.5% over 3 years
Any Lab Test Now provides direct access to DNA, clinical, alcohol, drug lab testing services, phlebotomy, and other specimen collection services through their retail storefront business model. The physician gives their order through their ordering physician network. They work with customers, businesses, and government entities, delivering diverse business channels to franchisees within their local territory.
After being founded in 1992, Any Lab Test Now began franchising in 2007. Since then, it has grown to nearly 200 locations throughout the U.S.
Why You May Want to Start an Any Lab Test Now Franchise
Any Lab Test Now offers various types of products to its customers in order to fulfill the needs of different groups of people and businesses. This model allows for numerous potential arcs for your business to take. The franchisor also gives a comprehensive initial onboarding and training program at zero cost. They host a vigorous training portal for you and your medical assistants.
Any Lab Test Now has a call center option for franchisees. Medical assistants can provide a unique brand experience with customers in the store while they respond to questions and arrange appointments for their callers.
What Might Make an Any Lab Test Now Franchise a Good Choice?
Any Lab Test Now is the first in lab testing to franchise their business model in the flourishing medical lab testing industry. You don't need to be a doctor or medical professional; this is an entrepreneurial opportunity that lets you join the healthcare segment through medical franchises.
Like any other franchising business, Any Lab Test Now requires franchise fees. This franchise fee will be paid along with other startup costs as part of the initial investment. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees also need to meet the Any Lab Test Now’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Customers may prefer Any Lab Test Now because family healthcare and medical bills are a big concern. There is also a desire for privacy and cautiousness in some situations. Any Lab Test Now prices are affordable and suitable in most healthcare budgets. Even though Any Lab Test Now does not accept insurance, customers can utilize their Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) for relevant lab tests.
How Do You Open an Any Lab Test Now Franchise?
Any Lab Test Now leads in retail lab testing and helping communities be in charge of their health. Franchisees do not need a medical or healthcare background. The franchisor only wants the franchisee to maintain its core values–teamwork, accountability, integrity value, empowerment, and proactivity.
To get started with opening an Any Lab Test Now franchise, you have to download and read the franchise advice form. This form will include details about the approximate startup costs. These costs comprise the initial fee, training expenses, royalties, licensing, early-stage advertising, name registration, insurance, rent, and video surveillance.
A committed executive may call you to evaluate your franchisee requirements and the franchise availability. If your request is accepted, the franchise's executive will talk you through the particulars of the Franchise Disclosure Document. After being confirmed, you will sign a contract before operating your Any Lab Test Now franchise location.
Company Overview
About Any Lab Test Now
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Any Test Franchising Inc.
- Leadership
- Clarissa Bradstock, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
303 Perimeter Center N., #575
Atlanta, GA 30346
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 42
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 215 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Any Lab Test Now franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $133,900 - $227,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $90,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Any Lab Test Now has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- As needed
- Classroom Training
- 39 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Any Lab Test Now? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Any Lab Test Now landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Any Lab Test Now ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Any Lab Test Now.
Pearle Vision
Wow 1 Day Painting
American Family Care
OLO Builders
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.