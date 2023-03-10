Any Lab Test Now provides direct access to DNA, clinical, alcohol, drug lab testing services, phlebotomy, and other specimen collection services through their retail storefront business model. The physician gives their order through their ordering physician network. They work with customers, businesses, and government entities, delivering diverse business channels to franchisees within their local territory.

After being founded in 1992, Any Lab Test Now began franchising in 2007. Since then, it has grown to nearly 200 locations throughout the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start an Any Lab Test Now Franchise

Any Lab Test Now offers various types of products to its customers in order to fulfill the needs of different groups of people and businesses. This model allows for numerous potential arcs for your business to take. The franchisor also gives a comprehensive initial onboarding and training program at zero cost. They host a vigorous training portal for you and your medical assistants.

Any Lab Test Now has a call center option for franchisees. Medical assistants can provide a unique brand experience with customers in the store while they respond to questions and arrange appointments for their callers.

What Might Make an Any Lab Test Now Franchise a Good Choice?

Any Lab Test Now is the first in lab testing to franchise their business model in the flourishing medical lab testing industry. You don't need to be a doctor or medical professional; this is an entrepreneurial opportunity that lets you join the healthcare segment through medical franchises.

Like any other franchising business, Any Lab Test Now requires franchise fees. This franchise fee will be paid along with other startup costs as part of the initial investment. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees also need to meet the Any Lab Test Now’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Customers may prefer Any Lab Test Now because family healthcare and medical bills are a big concern. There is also a desire for privacy and cautiousness in some situations. Any Lab Test Now prices are affordable and suitable in most healthcare budgets. Even though Any Lab Test Now does not accept insurance, customers can utilize their Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) for relevant lab tests.

How Do You Open an Any Lab Test Now Franchise?

Any Lab Test Now leads in retail lab testing and helping communities be in charge of their health. Franchisees do not need a medical or healthcare background. The franchisor only wants the franchisee to maintain its core values–teamwork, accountability, integrity value, empowerment, and proactivity.

To get started with opening an Any Lab Test Now franchise, you have to download and read the franchise advice form. This form will include details about the approximate startup costs. These costs comprise the initial fee, training expenses, royalties, licensing, early-stage advertising, name registration, insurance, rent, and video surveillance.

A committed executive may call you to evaluate your franchisee requirements and the franchise availability. If your request is accepted, the franchise's executive will talk you through the particulars of the Franchise Disclosure Document. After being confirmed, you will sign a contract before operating your Any Lab Test Now franchise location.