Any Lab Test Now
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#409 Ranked #439 last year
Initial investment
$134K - $228K
Units as of 2022
215 21.5% over 3 years
Any Lab Test Now provides direct access to DNA, clinical, alcohol, drug lab testing services, phlebotomy, and other specimen collection services through their retail storefront business model. The physician gives their order through their ordering physician network. They work with customers, businesses, and government entities, delivering diverse business channels to franchisees within their local territory.

After being founded in 1992, Any Lab Test Now began franchising in 2007. Since then, it has grown to nearly 200 locations throughout the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start an Any Lab Test Now Franchise

Any Lab Test Now offers various types of products to its customers in order to fulfill the needs of different groups of people and businesses. This model allows for numerous potential arcs for your business to take. The franchisor also gives a comprehensive initial onboarding and training program at zero cost. They host a vigorous training portal for you and your medical assistants.

Any Lab Test Now has a call center option for franchisees. Medical assistants can provide a unique brand experience with customers in the store while they respond to questions and arrange appointments for their callers.

What Might Make an Any Lab Test Now Franchise a Good Choice?

Any Lab Test Now is the first in lab testing to franchise their business model in the flourishing medical lab testing industry. You don't need to be a doctor or medical professional; this is an entrepreneurial opportunity that lets you join the healthcare segment through medical franchises.

Like any other franchising business, Any Lab Test Now requires franchise fees. This franchise fee will be paid along with other startup costs as part of the initial investment. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees also need to meet the Any Lab Test Now’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Customers may prefer Any Lab Test Now because family healthcare and medical bills are a big concern. There is also a desire for privacy and cautiousness in some situations. Any Lab Test Now prices are affordable and suitable in most healthcare budgets. Even though Any Lab Test Now does not accept insurance, customers can utilize their Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) for relevant lab tests.

How Do You Open an Any Lab Test Now Franchise?

Any Lab Test Now leads in retail lab testing and helping communities be in charge of their health. Franchisees do not need a medical or healthcare background. The franchisor only wants the franchisee to maintain its core values–teamwork, accountability, integrity value, empowerment, and proactivity.

To get started with opening an Any Lab Test Now franchise, you have to download and read the franchise advice form. This form will include details about the approximate startup costs. These costs comprise the initial fee, training expenses, royalties, licensing, early-stage advertising, name registration, insurance, rent, and video surveillance.

A committed executive may call you to evaluate your franchisee requirements and the franchise availability. If your request is accepted, the franchise's executive will talk you through the particulars of the Franchise Disclosure Document. After being confirmed, you will sign a contract before operating your Any Lab Test Now franchise location.

Company Overview

About Any Lab Test Now

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Laboratory Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Any Test Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Clarissa Bradstock, CEO
Corporate Address
303 Perimeter Center N., #575
Atlanta, GA 30346
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
215 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Any Lab Test Now franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$133,900 - $227,900
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Any Lab Test Now has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
As needed
Classroom Training
39 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Any Lab Test Now landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Any Lab Test Now ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #409 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Laboratory Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Laboratory Services Category

