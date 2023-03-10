Apex Leadership Co.
Initial investment
$80K - $114K
Units as of 2022
104 1% over 3 years
Founded in 2011, Apex Leadership Co. began franchising just a year later and has since expanded with over 90 units across the U.S. The brand focuses on elementary school fundraising and fitness programs. It has raised more than $50 million for nearly 3,000 schools. The school fundraising franchise that was based in Phoenix, Arizona has spearheaded several popular events, including the Apex Fun Run, Apex Serve, Apex Remix, Color Battle, Obstacle Course, and PBIS Coaching.

The mission is clear: bring value to elementary schools through leadership, fitness, and funding. As a franchisee, you can expect a chance to help build the leaders of tomorrow, one fundraiser at a time.

Why You May Want to Start an Apex Leadership Co. Franchise

The Apex Leadership Co. franchising model strives to be a winning strategy by itself, allowing schools to obtain funding hassle-free. Aside from being well-defined and protected, territories are also large. More locations means more events, and more schools means more sustainability.   

While schools most always need funding, which is a plus on its own, educators and parent-teacher organizations often prefer to outsource fundraising efforts to save them time and energy and improve their results by relying on experts.

With consistently positive event outcomes, Apex franchises generally have a 90% rebook rate. Considering that school funding tends to be a constant need, it is probable that your business will have a solid market. The brand will also provide comprehensive training and ongoing support to new franchisees. Apex Leadership Co. will also include marketing support in your franchise support through a custom website designed for your unit.

What Might Make Apex Leadership Co. Franchise a Good Choice?

Apex Leadership Co. has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength, and stability. When seeking to open an Apex Leadership Co. franchise, be prepared to invest. To be part of the Apex Leadership Co. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

One of the major advantages offered by the company is the collective buying power of the Apex Leadership Co. network, as you procure supplies, including insurance coverage and criminal background check protection, leading to large amounts of time and money saved each year.

How to Open an Apex Leadership Co. Franchise

The combination of business and philanthropy is rare, but that doesn’t mean it should be complicated. Apex Leadership Co. has designed its franchising process with reasonable ease and speed. Potential franchisees can get their start by filling out a franchise opportunity form.

Suppose a franchise representative sees you as a good fit for the brand. In that case, a franchise representative may provide you with a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains all the information you need to make an informed franchise decision. It is crucial to read the Franchise Disclosure Document as thoroughly as possible, if only to avoid surprises after you've signed your franchise agreement.

Training will include a webinar and a hands-on session for about five to seven days at Apex Leadership Co.’s Phoenix, Arizona headquarters. The cost of the program is an investment but also worth the knowledge and skills you'll learn. You can start your own Apex Leadership Co. business with confidence and a true passion for your cause.

Company Overview

About Apex Leadership Co.

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Fundraising
Founded
2011
Leadership
Jamie Krasnov, CEO
Corporate Address
4343 N. Scottdale Rd., #150
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
104 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Apex Leadership Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$80,000 - $114,200
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Apex Leadership Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
41 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Apex Leadership Co. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

