Founded in 2011, Apex Leadership Co. began franchising just a year later and has since expanded with over 90 units across the U.S. The brand focuses on elementary school fundraising and fitness programs. It has raised more than $50 million for nearly 3,000 schools. The school fundraising franchise that was based in Phoenix, Arizona has spearheaded several popular events, including the Apex Fun Run, Apex Serve, Apex Remix, Color Battle, Obstacle Course, and PBIS Coaching.

The mission is clear: bring value to elementary schools through leadership, fitness, and funding. As a franchisee, you can expect a chance to help build the leaders of tomorrow, one fundraiser at a time.

Why You May Want to Start an Apex Leadership Co. Franchise

The Apex Leadership Co. franchising model strives to be a winning strategy by itself, allowing schools to obtain funding hassle-free. Aside from being well-defined and protected, territories are also large. More locations means more events, and more schools means more sustainability.

While schools most always need funding, which is a plus on its own, educators and parent-teacher organizations often prefer to outsource fundraising efforts to save them time and energy and improve their results by relying on experts.

With consistently positive event outcomes, Apex franchises generally have a 90% rebook rate. Considering that school funding tends to be a constant need, it is probable that your business will have a solid market. The brand will also provide comprehensive training and ongoing support to new franchisees. Apex Leadership Co. will also include marketing support in your franchise support through a custom website designed for your unit.

What Might Make Apex Leadership Co. Franchise a Good Choice?

Apex Leadership Co. has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength, and stability. When seeking to open an Apex Leadership Co. franchise, be prepared to invest. To be part of the Apex Leadership Co. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

One of the major advantages offered by the company is the collective buying power of the Apex Leadership Co. network, as you procure supplies, including insurance coverage and criminal background check protection, leading to large amounts of time and money saved each year.

How to Open an Apex Leadership Co. Franchise

The combination of business and philanthropy is rare, but that doesn’t mean it should be complicated. Apex Leadership Co. has designed its franchising process with reasonable ease and speed. Potential franchisees can get their start by filling out a franchise opportunity form.

Suppose a franchise representative sees you as a good fit for the brand. In that case, a franchise representative may provide you with a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains all the information you need to make an informed franchise decision. It is crucial to read the Franchise Disclosure Document as thoroughly as possible, if only to avoid surprises after you've signed your franchise agreement.

Training will include a webinar and a hands-on session for about five to seven days at Apex Leadership Co.’s Phoenix, Arizona headquarters. The cost of the program is an investment but also worth the knowledge and skills you'll learn. You can start your own Apex Leadership Co. business with confidence and a true passion for your cause.