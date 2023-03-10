Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$80K - $114K
- Units as of 2022
-
104 1% over 3 years
Founded in 2011, Apex Leadership Co. began franchising just a year later and has since expanded with over 90 units across the U.S. The brand focuses on elementary school fundraising and fitness programs. It has raised more than $50 million for nearly 3,000 schools. The school fundraising franchise that was based in Phoenix, Arizona has spearheaded several popular events, including the Apex Fun Run, Apex Serve, Apex Remix, Color Battle, Obstacle Course, and PBIS Coaching.
The mission is clear: bring value to elementary schools through leadership, fitness, and funding. As a franchisee, you can expect a chance to help build the leaders of tomorrow, one fundraiser at a time.
Why You May Want to Start an Apex Leadership Co. Franchise
The Apex Leadership Co. franchising model strives to be a winning strategy by itself, allowing schools to obtain funding hassle-free. Aside from being well-defined and protected, territories are also large. More locations means more events, and more schools means more sustainability.
While schools most always need funding, which is a plus on its own, educators and parent-teacher organizations often prefer to outsource fundraising efforts to save them time and energy and improve their results by relying on experts.
With consistently positive event outcomes, Apex franchises generally have a 90% rebook rate. Considering that school funding tends to be a constant need, it is probable that your business will have a solid market. The brand will also provide comprehensive training and ongoing support to new franchisees. Apex Leadership Co. will also include marketing support in your franchise support through a custom website designed for your unit.
What Might Make Apex Leadership Co. Franchise a Good Choice?
Apex Leadership Co. has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength, and stability. When seeking to open an Apex Leadership Co. franchise, be prepared to invest. To be part of the Apex Leadership Co. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
One of the major advantages offered by the company is the collective buying power of the Apex Leadership Co. network, as you procure supplies, including insurance coverage and criminal background check protection, leading to large amounts of time and money saved each year.
How to Open an Apex Leadership Co. Franchise
The combination of business and philanthropy is rare, but that doesn’t mean it should be complicated. Apex Leadership Co. has designed its franchising process with reasonable ease and speed. Potential franchisees can get their start by filling out a franchise opportunity form.
Suppose a franchise representative sees you as a good fit for the brand. In that case, a franchise representative may provide you with a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains all the information you need to make an informed franchise decision. It is crucial to read the Franchise Disclosure Document as thoroughly as possible, if only to avoid surprises after you've signed your franchise agreement.
Training will include a webinar and a hands-on session for about five to seven days at Apex Leadership Co.’s Phoenix, Arizona headquarters. The cost of the program is an investment but also worth the knowledge and skills you'll learn. You can start your own Apex Leadership Co. business with confidence and a true passion for your cause.
Company Overview
About Apex Leadership Co.
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Fundraising
- Founded
- 2011
- Leadership
- Jamie Krasnov, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4343 N. Scottdale Rd., #150
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 104 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Apex Leadership Co. franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $80,000 - $114,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Apex Leadership Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 41 hours
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
National MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Apex Leadership Co.? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Apex Leadership Co. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
