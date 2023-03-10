Archive Contents Restoration

Insurance/disaster restoration
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$59K - $201K
Units as of 2020
1
Jump to Franchising Overview

Archive Contents Restoration is a maintenance company that was founded in 2011 by Eric Ten Eyck. Eyck wanted to give customers a company they could rely upon after a disaster.

Customers may call Archive Contents Restoration after a fire or flood, and Archive Contents Restoration will help clean up and restore things to the way they were. Archive Contents Restoration works with homeowners and commercial and industrial clients. They also offer help with insurance claims to lessen the overall effect of the disaster for their customers. 

Archive Contents Restoration started to offer franchise opportunities in 2020. It is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Archive Contents Restoration Franchise

An Archive Contents Restoration franchisee should be personable and demonstrate compassion. Most of the time, clients will have just experienced a major disaster. Valuing empathy and solution-forward thinking typically goes a long way for clients who have lost possessions after a disaster. Archive Contents Restoration franchisees also generally need to be good team leaders, well-organized, and passionate about helping people. 

Archive Contents Restoration franchisees do not typically need experience in the industry. Contractors will occasionally do the restoration work. 

What Might Make an Archive Contents Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

Archive Contents Restoration does not solely focus on one area of disaster restoration. The company helps clients with water damage, fire and smoke, and mold in different settings. Clients may be homeowners, schools, universities, warehouses, manufacturing centers, retail stores, restaurants, and more. 

To be part of the Archive Contents Restoration team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open an Archive Contents Restoration Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Archive Contents Restoration, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Archive Contents Restoration franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening an Archive Contents Restoration franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Archive Contents Restoration franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Archive Contents Restoration brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Archive Contents Restoration franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Archive Contents Restoration franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Archive Contents Restoration franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Archive Contents Restoration

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2011
Leadership
Eric Ten Eyck, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
1960 E. McFadden Ave.
Santa Ana, CA 92075
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Archive Contents Restoration franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$58,650 - $200,850
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Archive Contents Restoration? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Archive Contents Restoration.

Fresh Coat

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #457
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

TruBlue Total House Care

Senior home modification, maintenance, and repair services
Ranked #418
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing