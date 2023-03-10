Back in the 1980s, Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle E. Martin were successful real estate agents. Their business was small, but they had an ongoing clientele of repeat and referral customers. However, they soon realized that to stay afloat in the competitive world of real estate, they had to come up with an advantage.

That resulted in them founding Assist-2-Sell in 1987. Assist-2-Sell is a real estate brokerage firm that gives full service at discount rates. Assist-2-Sell strives to offer home sellers more than just a cursory listing on their inventory. Rather, they seek to ensure that each listing gets enough attention to speed up the market process.

Assist-2-Sell began franchising in 1993 and has opened many franchises in the United States to go along with several in Canada.

Why You May Want To Start an Assist-2-Sell Franchise

Assist-2-Sell normally looks for franchisees who are proficient in customer relations, willing to work hard, demonstrate professionalism, and have experience in real estate. Ideally, they wish for their franchisees to have at least three years of experience in residential real estate. As franchise locations are set up to be full broker services, franchisees likely need to have a broker's license.

Assist-2-Sell prefers that franchisees work in a dedicated office, not a home office. As a result, those who are looking for a remote real estate franchise may not find Assist-2-Sell as a suitable setup. Generally speaking, the corporate franchising team may help a franchisee set up the ideal working space for them based on size, projections, and more.

What Might Make an Assist-2-Sell Franchise a Good Choice?

Assist-2-Sell believes its business model is uniquely consumer-centric, which may give franchisees the edge over unscrupulous real estate firms. Assist-2-Sell franchisees may also have a strong business sense because of this. This could make Assist-2-Sell appear to be a friendlier option for home-sellers looking to dispose of their assets.

Another potential feature of Assist-2-Sell that may make it stand out from the competition is its fairly low, competitive commissions. The idea is that the low commission rates, which could return more money to the home seller, generate more leads.

To be part of the Assist-2-Sell franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open an Assist-2-Sell Franchise

If you are looking to open an Assist-2-Sell franchise, you should know what territory you want sooner rather than later. Territories may go fast, so you should complete the training promptly. Franchisees typically have six months from the day they sign the contract and send the check to complete training and open their location.

You'll want to ensure you can hire enough licensed employees to achieve your business goals. Additionally, you should ask any questions you may have for the franchising team or existing franchisees. For one, you may want to inquire about how well low commissions work for existing franchisees.

Once you open your Assist-2-Sell franchise, you may have access to ongoing support. This support could include its marketing package, a franchise mentor, and access to its resource center.