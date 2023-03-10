Signing out of account, Standby...
Back in the 1980s, Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle E. Martin were successful real estate agents. Their business was small, but they had an ongoing clientele of repeat and referral customers. However, they soon realized that to stay afloat in the competitive world of real estate, they had to come up with an advantage.
That resulted in them founding Assist-2-Sell in 1987. Assist-2-Sell is a real estate brokerage firm that gives full service at discount rates. Assist-2-Sell strives to offer home sellers more than just a cursory listing on their inventory. Rather, they seek to ensure that each listing gets enough attention to speed up the market process.
Assist-2-Sell began franchising in 1993 and has opened many franchises in the United States to go along with several in Canada.
Why You May Want To Start an Assist-2-Sell Franchise
Assist-2-Sell normally looks for franchisees who are proficient in customer relations, willing to work hard, demonstrate professionalism, and have experience in real estate. Ideally, they wish for their franchisees to have at least three years of experience in residential real estate. As franchise locations are set up to be full broker services, franchisees likely need to have a broker's license.
Assist-2-Sell prefers that franchisees work in a dedicated office, not a home office. As a result, those who are looking for a remote real estate franchise may not find Assist-2-Sell as a suitable setup. Generally speaking, the corporate franchising team may help a franchisee set up the ideal working space for them based on size, projections, and more.
What Might Make an Assist-2-Sell Franchise a Good Choice?
Assist-2-Sell believes its business model is uniquely consumer-centric, which may give franchisees the edge over unscrupulous real estate firms. Assist-2-Sell franchisees may also have a strong business sense because of this. This could make Assist-2-Sell appear to be a friendlier option for home-sellers looking to dispose of their assets.
Another potential feature of Assist-2-Sell that may make it stand out from the competition is its fairly low, competitive commissions. The idea is that the low commission rates, which could return more money to the home seller, generate more leads.
To be part of the Assist-2-Sell franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open an Assist-2-Sell Franchise
If you are looking to open an Assist-2-Sell franchise, you should know what territory you want sooner rather than later. Territories may go fast, so you should complete the training promptly. Franchisees typically have six months from the day they sign the contract and send the check to complete training and open their location.
You'll want to ensure you can hire enough licensed employees to achieve your business goals. Additionally, you should ask any questions you may have for the franchising team or existing franchisees. For one, you may want to inquire about how well low commissions work for existing franchisees.
Once you open your Assist-2-Sell franchise, you may have access to ongoing support. This support could include its marketing package, a franchise mentor, and access to its resource center.
Company Overview
About Assist-2-Sell
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Real Estate
- Founded
- 1987
- Leadership
- Mary Lameres, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
6490 S. McCarran Blvd., #F-46
Reno, NV 89509
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 127 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Assist-2-Sell franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $2,995
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $12,520 - $33,995
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 1 year
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Assist-2-Sell landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Assist-2-Sell ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
