Sports performance training
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$272K - $569K
Units as of 2020
39 23% over 3 years
Founded in 1990, Athletic Republic has been a recognizable sports performance training franchise in the U.S. It now operates more than 30 facilities in the United States, as well as a handful internationally. The company provides a destination for premier, sport-specific and individualized training, catering to athletes of all genres, ages, and abilities.

This franchisor's concept is rooted in health science and technology. Its proven philosophy is based on testing, teaching, and training using proprietary hardware and software. Athletes can improve their power, stamina, speed, and agility using evidence-based training, which may drive the aspirations of your community.

The company is headquartered in Park City, Utah, with Athletic Republic locations all over the U.S. The franchisor seeks individuals with a sports-oriented business management portfolio and access to capital for a turnaround in athletic performance improvement.

Why You May Want to Start an Athletic Republic Franchise

As a franchisee with single or multi-unit Athletic Republic training facilities, you'll be expected to offer customers consistent and committed athletic performance development for individuals. This franchise may set itself apart as a well-known sports performance training franchise in the United States.

The Athletic Republic uses proprietary and specialized equipment protected by patents that isn't available for purchase anywhere else without a franchise agreement. There are training protocols in place that are expected to deliver efficiency, stamina, and speed improvements.

Before rebranding, Athletic Republic was formerly known as Frappier Acceleration Sports Training, but its goal remains to provide an extraordinary and personalized sports training experience. Clients come for speed and the individualized small group sessions in pre, during, and post-season with scheduling flexibility.

What Might Make an Athletic Republic Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Athletic Republic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years with the possibility of renewal if both you and the franchisor wish to continue the working relationship.

Teams and clubs looking to bring their players to train will look to your Athletic Republic franchise operation for sport-focused training, nutritional supplements, and physical development. Aside from the multiple revenue streams, your facility is operational year-round. 

From the get-go, implementing the startup of your Athletics Republic location will have the support of franchise development team members from the corporate office. You and your staff will receive dozens of hours of both hands-on training and classroom-based lessons.

How To Open an Athletic Republic Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Athletic Republic franchising team questions. 

On signing a franchise agreement, Athletic Republic will give your team rigorous training while your facility is brought in line with Athletic Republic's standards. There will be a discovery day at company headquarters in Park City, Utah, where you'll meet executives as well as other franchisees before a grand opening event for your training facility.

Company Overview

About Athletic Republic

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
1990
Leadership
Charlie Graves, CEO
Corporate Address
3126 Quarry Rd., #F
Park City, UT 84098
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
39 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Athletic Republic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$272,000 - $569,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$75/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Athletic Republic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
64+ hours
Classroom Training
58 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
