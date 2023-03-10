Founded in 1990, Athletic Republic has been a recognizable sports performance training franchise in the U.S. It now operates more than 30 facilities in the United States, as well as a handful internationally. The company provides a destination for premier, sport-specific and individualized training, catering to athletes of all genres, ages, and abilities.

This franchisor's concept is rooted in health science and technology. Its proven philosophy is based on testing, teaching, and training using proprietary hardware and software. Athletes can improve their power, stamina, speed, and agility using evidence-based training, which may drive the aspirations of your community.

The company is headquartered in Park City, Utah, with Athletic Republic locations all over the U.S. The franchisor seeks individuals with a sports-oriented business management portfolio and access to capital for a turnaround in athletic performance improvement.

Why You May Want to Start an Athletic Republic Franchise

As a franchisee with single or multi-unit Athletic Republic training facilities, you'll be expected to offer customers consistent and committed athletic performance development for individuals. This franchise may set itself apart as a well-known sports performance training franchise in the United States.

The Athletic Republic uses proprietary and specialized equipment protected by patents that isn't available for purchase anywhere else without a franchise agreement. There are training protocols in place that are expected to deliver efficiency, stamina, and speed improvements.

Before rebranding, Athletic Republic was formerly known as Frappier Acceleration Sports Training, but its goal remains to provide an extraordinary and personalized sports training experience. Clients come for speed and the individualized small group sessions in pre, during, and post-season with scheduling flexibility.

What Might Make an Athletic Republic Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Athletic Republic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years with the possibility of renewal if both you and the franchisor wish to continue the working relationship.

Teams and clubs looking to bring their players to train will look to your Athletic Republic franchise operation for sport-focused training, nutritional supplements, and physical development. Aside from the multiple revenue streams, your facility is operational year-round.

From the get-go, implementing the startup of your Athletics Republic location will have the support of franchise development team members from the corporate office. You and your staff will receive dozens of hours of both hands-on training and classroom-based lessons.

How To Open an Athletic Republic Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Athletic Republic franchising team questions.

On signing a franchise agreement, Athletic Republic will give your team rigorous training while your facility is brought in line with Athletic Republic's standards. There will be a discovery day at company headquarters in Park City, Utah, where you'll meet executives as well as other franchisees before a grand opening event for your training facility.